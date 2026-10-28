Jordan Ross has been named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after recording two sacks and 2.5 tackles for loss (TFLs) in LSU’s 38-17 win over Auburn, adding another strong performance to his emergence on the Tigers’ defensive line.

Ross joins Sam Leavitt as a recipient of a Player of the Week award for his performance against Auburn.

The junior defensive end finished the game with four tackles, two sacks, and 2.5 TFLs, helping LSU limit Auburn to 270 total yards, including just 66 on the ground. Ross also helped lead a defensive effort that finished with seven sacks and 12 TFLs. The recognition marks Ross’ second SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor this season.

Ross Makes His Impact Felt

Ethan Currie - LSU Tigers On SI

Ross’ performance against Auburn continued a season of development since joining LSU after two seasons at Tennessee. Ross appeared in 22 games during his time with the Volunteers, finishing with 26 tackles, five TFLs and 1.5 sacks. Ross earned Freshman All-SEC honors in 2024 before recording 23 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks in his sophomore season.

Through eight games with the Tigers, Ross has recorded 24 tackles, 9.5 TFLs and five sacks, ranking second on the team in both TFLs and sacks. His production has given LSU another option off the edge, adding to a pass rush that has continued to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

LSU Gains Another Pass-Rushing Option

Against Auburn, Ross helped set the tone for a defensive performance that limited the Tigers to just 52 yards over four consecutive possessions after Auburn cut LSU’s lead to 17-10 in the second quarter.

During that stretch, LSU forced four straight punts while the offense scored 21 unanswered points to extend its lead. Ross’ ability to get into the backfield contributed to a defensive effort that kept Auburn from building momentum.

Ross’ emergence also gives LSU another important pass-rushing option alongside edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen. With Ross producing, LSU has another defender capable of disrupting opposing offenses and helping the defensive front create pressure from multiple spots.

Ross’ Development Gives LSU’s Defense a Boost

The performance also reflects the progress Ross has made since arriving in Baton Rouge. After recording 1.5 sacks in each of his first two collegiate seasons at Tennessee, Ross has already surpassed his previous single-season totals in sacks with LSU. His five sacks through eight games represent a significant step forward in his production.

Ross’ continued development will be important for LSU as the Tigers move through the remainder of their schedule. His performance against Auburn demonstrated the impact he can have when he consistently reaches the backfield, while his season totals show that the production has extended beyond one game.

With another SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honor and a growing role in LSU’s pass rush, Ross has become an important piece of the Tigers’ defensive front. If he continues to build on his performance against Auburn, LSU will have another proven option to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt opposing offenses.

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