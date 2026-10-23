LSU's Final Five Games Leave Little Room for Another Setback

LSU football is entering the final stretch of its 2026 schedule, with five games remaining, including this week's matchup with Auburn. The Tigers are set to face Alabama, Texas, Tennessee and Arkansas to close out the regular season, with two straight home games before finishing the year on the road.

After a season that has included both strong performances and costly mistakes, LSU will have little room for another setback against a difficult group of opponents.

Here is a breakdown of what LSU will face over the final five games of the 2026 season.

Auburn Awaits

Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) looks to throw downfield during the second quarter against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU will travel to Auburn on Oct. 24 for its final game of October

The Tigers will face Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium, giving LSU an early opportunity to build momentum before returning home for two straight games against Alabama and Texas.

LSU's defense has been a major part of the team's success this season, but the offense will also need to do its part. The Tigers cannot afford to waste possessions or allow mistakes to put the defense in difficult situations.

A win would give the Tigers a strong start to the final five games, while another setback would put more pressure on the team heading into November.

Bama & Texas At Home

LSU will welcome Alabama to Tiger Stadium on Nov. 7 as it begins the final month of the regular season.

The Crimson Tide will be one of the biggest tests remaining on LSU's schedule, and the Tigers will need to put together a complete performance to come away with a win.

If the Tigers can stack back-to-back wins against Auburn and Alabama, one would imagine confidence will be running high heading into a showdown with the Longhorns.

LSU will host Texas on Nov. 14 at Tiger Stadium.

The back-to-back home games give the Tigers an opportunity to build momentum before heading into the final two weeks of the season. However, playing two difficult opponents in consecutive weeks will also test LSU's ability to stay consistent.

The Tigers have shown they can move the ball and score points, including in their 31-0 win over Mississippi State. The challenge will be carrying that production into games against tougher competition.

LSU will need to take advantage of its opportunities and avoid the mistakes that cost it in the overtime loss to Kentucky. Against a team like Texas, missed chances can make the difference between winning and losing.

Tennessee & Arkansas On Road Round Out Schedule

LSU will travel to Knoxville to face Tennessee on Nov. 21, beginning a two-game road stretch to close out the regular season.

After playing Alabama and Texas at home, the Tigers will need to adjust to playing away from Tiger Stadium. Tennessee will provide another difficult test, and LSU will need to be prepared to handle the challenges that come with playing on the road.

The Tigers cannot afford to let mistakes from previous games carry over into this matchup. They will need to protect the football, finish drives and make the most of their possessions.

With only Arkansas remaining after the Tennessee matchup, the result will also affect the position LSU is in heading into the regular-season finale.

LSU will close out the regular season against Arkansas on Nov. 28 in Fayetteville.

The matchup will give the Tigers one final opportunity to finish the regular season on a strong note, but getting there will require navigating four straight tests against Auburn, Alabama, Texas and Tennessee first.

By the time LSU reaches the Arkansas game, consistency will be especially important. The Tigers will need to avoid overlooking their final opponent while also handling the physical demands of the closing stretch.

Arkansas will give LSU another SEC test on the road, and the Tigers will need to play well on both sides of the ball to finish the regular season with a win.

LSU Has Little Room for Error

LSU's final five games will be an important test for a team that has shown it can compete but still needs to become more consistent.

The Tigers have already seen how quickly a game can change. The overtime loss to Kentucky showed how turnovers and special-teams mistakes can cost LSU, even when the offense is moving the ball.

The shutout against Mississippi State was a different example of what LSU can accomplish when the team plays well on both sides of the ball. The Tigers will need more performances like that as the schedule gets tougher.

The two home games against Alabama and Texas will give LSU a chance to build momentum before traveling to Tennessee and Arkansas. However, the Tigers cannot afford to focus too far ahead or allow one loss to affect their preparation for the next game.

LSU still has opportunities to accomplish its goals this season, but the final stretch will require more consistent play from the entire team.

The Tigers have shown what they are capable of. Now they need to prove they can do it against a difficult schedule to close out the 2026 regular season.

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