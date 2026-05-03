LSU Tigers Finally Add Transfer Portal Cornerback For Next Season

The LSU Tigers have completely changed the team's roster this offseason ahead of the first year under head coach Lane Kiffin. After Brian Kelly was fired midseason, it was inevitable that other massive changed would follow.

To no one's surprise, the Tigers attacked the transfer portal aggressivley under Kiffin. LSU landed a new starting quarterback in Arizona State's Sam Leavitt along with a star offensive tackle in Colorado's Jordan Seaton. Both players were seen as two of the best available prospects in the portal this offseason.

However, despite 40 incoming transfers for LSU, the Tigers have yet to add a new cornerback out of the portal ... until now.

LSU Lands JUCO Cornerback From Transfer Portal

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Per reports from On3's Hayes Fawcett, LSU has landed a commitment from JUCO cornerback Lavonte Williams. Despite missing spring ball, he is set to enroll in school this summer. Williams is the first cornerback LSU has added out of the portal this offseason.

At 6-3, 175 pounds, Williams played for Georgia Military College this past season but he clearly caught the attention of Division I programs. Along with LSU, he received an offer from Kansas State along with FCS offers from Chattanooga, Murray State, Missouri State, North Alabama, Gardner-Webb and many more.

Williams officially announced the news on social media, where he thanked his family and coaches.

"First off, I would just like to thank all of my family and friends and coaches who have all helped me to get to this point," Williams wrote on X. " ... Thank you to Georgia Military college for the best year of education and football that I could've ever asked for. With that being said I am 100% committed to LSU!"

Williams joins an LSU portal class that already features some talented additions to the secondary in Baylor safety Mason Dossett, Ohio State safety Faheem Delane, Boise State safety Ty Benefield and Southern safety Treylan James but it's certainly surprising that the Tigers have yet to add a portal cornerback up until this point.

Nonetheless, it's a talented portal class for Kiffin that also features Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, USC quarterback Husan Longstreet, Florida wide receiver Eugene Wilson III, Tennessee edge rusher Jordan Ross and many more.

LSU will be hoping that all of this new portal talent results in a College Football Playoff berth next season.

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