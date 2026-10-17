Lane Kiffin Cannot Let LSU's Kentucky Collapse Define the Rest of Its Season

LSU had the lead, the ball and an opportunity to leave Kentucky with its season moving in the right direction. It left Lexington with a second SEC loss and another week of explaining how a winnable game got away.

Lane Kiffin cannot allow that explanation to become the story of his first season in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers' 35-34 overtime loss dropped them to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in conference play. Those results demand criticism. They also leave six regular-season games for Kiffin to show that LSU can correct the mistakes that have made its talent so difficult to trust.

That work starts Saturday against Mississippi State. LSU needs a win, and it needs to earn that win through the same situations it mishandled at Kentucky.

Kiffin has to take responsibility for finishing games

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The late fourth-and-1 punt will follow Kiffin because it put his judgment at the center of the loss. LSU had a chance to keep the offense on the field and pursue the first down that would have ended the game. He chose to give Kentucky another possession.

That decision deserves scrutiny. So does everything that forced LSU to reach it.

As LSU's loss to Kentucky revealed, the Tigers finished with 94 net rushing yards and failed to sustain the possession they needed to protect their lead. Sam Leavitt's late fumble had already cost them another opportunity to close the game.

Kiffin needs a short-yardage plan he trusts enough to use with the result on the line. His offense also has to protect the ball and produce first downs before another fourth-down choice becomes the entire discussion.

LSU cannot keep spending the final minutes of close games giving opponents another chance.

The defensive corrections must reach every player

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin walks on the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats t Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's winning two-point conversion supplied the clearest example of what LSU must fix.

Kiffin explained afterward that the defense was supposed to adjust its rush when the Wildcats emptied the backfield. That adjustment did not reach everyone. Kenny Minchey ran through the middle for the winning points.

A coaching staff cannot count an adjustment as successful simply because it called one. Kiffin and defensive coordinator Blake Baker have to make sure the players receive it, understand their responsibilities and communicate before the snap.

Against Mississippi State, that means fewer possessions extended by missed assignments and fewer chances for an opponent to turn an ordinary play into a decisive gain. LSU needs to demonstrate that it can handle a formation change when the next snap matters most.

Mississippi State gives LSU an immediate chance to respond

No. 22 LSU hosts No. 16 Mississippi State at 11 a.m. CT Saturday on ESPN. The Bulldogs arrive at 4-1, giving the Tigers an opportunity to beat a ranked SEC opponent immediately after their most frustrating loss.

Returning to Tiger Stadium should help. It also raises the standard for what qualifies as a response.

LSU needs possessions that end without a giveaway. It needs defenders aligned and communicating. If the Tigers take a late lead, they need to show they can protect it without relying on an opponent to waste another opportunity.

A victory would improve LSU's record. Handling those situations would give Kiffin evidence that the problems exposed in Lexington are being corrected.

Kentucky has already cost LSU one game. Kiffin's responsibility now is to keep the same mistakes from costing it the next one.

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