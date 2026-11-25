The LSU Tigers are set to finish out their regular season facing SEC rival Arkansas on Saturday for an early morning matchup.

While LSU is putting its SEC membership controversy on hold and focusing on football this weekend, the two rivals are battling for the Golden Boot Trophy in Arkansas this year.

After an unfortunate 6-5 season so far, LSU is hoping to get its first win of November. But looking back at this season, there's one statistic that makes the Tigers' trip to Fayetteville especially important.

The Road Game Struggles

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is pressured by Tennessee defensive back Sidney Walton (23) and defensive lineman Nathan Robinson (19) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU picked up its third road game loss of the season in Week 11 against Tennessee, falling to the Volunteers 13-27. The road game environment troubled the team starting in Week 3 against Ole Miss and hurt the team again in Week 6 during a last-minute loss to Kentucky in Lexington.

The Tigers have only been successful once on the road this season, dominating 38-17 over the Auburn Tigers in Week 8.

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That road game struggle has been a major weakness for Lane Kiffin and his new SEC program, as the team suffered key system errors in the intimidating SEC environments at opponents' stadiums.

Against Tennessee, the Neyland Noise makes a major impact on LSU's offensive production, as Kiffin praised the crowd for creating the 12th man on defense with the stadium's energy.

When facing Arkansas, LSU won't have over 101,000 fans cheering against them, as Razorback Stadium holds a mere 76,212 fans. The game also won't turn into the daunting night-game atmosphere, as the Arkansas matchup is set for 11:45 a.m. CT.

The team is also facing an unranked opponent for the first time this month, as the 4-7 Razorbacks have also struggled this season, going 2-6 in SEC play.

Still, LSU is coming off a three-game losing streak, and their road-game weakness could play a role in the last game of the regular season.

While Kiffin and his team are no longer trying to secure marquee wins to make a historic playoff run in the new program's debut year in Baton Rouge, they are aiming to leave a final mark on the season.

It might not be at Tiger Stadium, but the Tigers will have to find success on both offense and defense in an opposing crowd to attempt to cover up what this season's biggest struggle has been.

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