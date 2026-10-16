No. 22 LSU vs. No. 16 Mississippi State: How to Watch, Odds, Injury Report, and More

Expectations for the LSU Tigers entering the 2026 season were sky-high, with many expecting year one of the Lane Kiffin era to lead to fireworks.

Now, staring at a 1-2 conference record, the Tigers welcome the ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, hoping to bounce back in the right direction.

Here is how to watch the exciting top-25 matchup.

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 10 LSU Tigers 4-2 (1-2 in SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-1 (2-1 in SEC)

No. 10 LSU Tigers 4-2 (1-2 in SEC) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs 4-1 (2-1 in SEC) What: Fourth conference game of the season for both teams

Fourth conference game of the season for both teams When: Saturday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m. CT

Saturday, October 17, at 11:00 a.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Wildcats would go 5-7 on the year, finishing conference play 2-6, leading to the program letting go of tenured coach Mark Stoops.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Wildcats would go 5-7 on the year, finishing conference play 2-6, leading to the program letting go of tenured coach Mark Stoops. Series History: The Tigers lead the all-time series 39-16, but the two programs have met just three times since 2008.

Meet the Coaches

Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby adjusts his headset while walking down the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State: Lebby is in year three at the helm for the Bulldogs, and has amassed an 11-19 record over that time, but has continued to improve his record each year. He suffered a career-ending injury while playing for the Oklahoma Sooners.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 119-55 all-time head coaching record.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: LSU -14.5 (-108), Mississippi State +14.5 (-112)

LSU -14.5 (-108), Mississippi State +14.5 (-112) Over/Under: 57.5 (O -108, U -112)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, October 15 report.

LSU players listed OUT : TE Trey'Dez Green, LB Whit Weeks, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II

TE Trey'Dez Green, LB Whit Weeks, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II LSU players listed DOUBTFUL: LB Tylen Singleton

Mississippi State players listed OUT : LB Zakari Tillman, LB Jalen Smith, WR Ayden Williams, DL Trevion Williams, DL Diesel Moye

LB Zakari Tillman, LB Jalen Smith, WR Ayden Williams, DL Trevion Williams, DL Diesel Moye Mississippi State players listed QUESTIONABLE : QB Kamario Taylor, RB Fluff Bothwell

QB Kamario Taylor, RB Fluff Bothwell Mississippi State listed PROBABLE: S Isaac Smith, WR Anthony Evans III, OL DJ Chester

What to Know About the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are led by Kamario Taylor, one of the most exciting quarterbacks in the country, who has taken the world by storm as the program comes back to relevance. However, his availability for the contest is in question due to a lower-body injury.

Outside of Taylor, the Bulldogs have struggled. They are outside the top-40 in rushing yards, are No. 80 in opponents points per game, and are allowing Taylor to be sacked 7.14 percent of the time. They are also somewhat turnover-prone, surrendering 1.4 turnovers a game, which ranks No. 84 in college football.

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