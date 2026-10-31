Lane Kiffin's LSU Roster Strategy Raises a Fascinating Question About 2027

Lane Kiffin's LSU Tigers are a team built on transfers. After 38 players departed for other teams during the offseason, Kiffin brought in 42 transfers for the Tigers. This includes stars such as Sam Leavitt, TJ Dottery, Princewill Umanmielen, Winston Watkins Jr. and Jackson Harris,

While Kiffin's focus following the 2025 season was to attack the transfer portal, he suggested that his strategy for the 2027 season will be different, emphasizing retaining current players and recruiting transfers who can contribute for multiple seasons.

LSU's current roster only has 15 graduating seniors, giving the program a potentially substantial returning core.

What players could remain for the Tigers?

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during warm ups before the game against McNeese Cowboys at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many of LSU's core players still have elegibility remaining with the added fifth year.

Weeks will have one year remaining after four seasons with the Tigers. His past two seasons have been riddled with injuries, making it possible that he will opt to return for his fifth season.

Leavitt has two years of elegibility remaining for the Tigers as a redshirt junior. His draft standings throughout the year have been in flux due to his high interception rate. Leavitt could likely return for another season with the Tigers to boost his draft status.

LSU safety Dashawn Spears, who is out for the rest of the season with an ACL tear, was originally project to be an early round draft pick in 2027. With his injury, he could look to return for another season before declaring for the NFL.

Linebacker Davhon Keys, a consistent presence for LSU over his three years, has two years remaining of eligibility. He is likely to take advantage of this time to develop himself as a draft prospect for the 2027 or 2028 drafts.

LSU running back Dilin Jones will also likely return for the Tigers with three full years of elegibility remaining.

Where LSU faces roster losses

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (7) lines up during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU has multiple players projected to go early in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Green is currently ranked as the top tight end in the potential 2027 draft class and a consensus first round pick. After three full seasons for the Tigers, Green is likely to depart for the NFL following the 2026 season.

Left tackle Jordan Seaton is also projected as a first round pick for the Tigers. He would be the first lineman to be drafted from LSU since Will Campbell was taken in the first round by the New England Patriots in 2025.

The Tigers will also face the loss of fifth-year senior Dottery, who has exhausted his elegibility after five seasons with Clemson, Ole Miss and LSU.

The Tigers should prioritize retaining their young core

With a potential for majority of LSU's core players to return, the Tigers biggest offseason priority should be retaining its current roster.

While it is unknown exactly how much the Tigers have poured into their players, they should continue to develop the players they have already invested in rather than throw more money at a full roster of portal players.

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