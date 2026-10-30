Lane Kiffin's Latest SEC Complaint Ignores an Uncomfortable LSU Reality

Once again, Lane Kiffin is unhappy with the SEC.

After an early-season brawl with the conference over player eligibility, the SEC threatened harsh punishments for Kiffin and his new program, settling the controversial debate for good.

The two sides still can't seem to get along after the SEC announced an afternoon kickoff time for the Tigers' next match against the Crimson Tide, which did not sit well with Kiffin.

For obvious reasons, Saturday Night in Death Valley brings out college football's most intimidating scene, suffocating its opponents. But against this SEC rival, it might not have as much impact.

The Rivarly Record

Quarterback Jayden Daniels throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take down Alabama 32-31 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU vs. Alabama has become one of the SEC's most loved rivalries, with the two meeting on the same field 90 times total, with the first meeting in 1895, where the Tigers took home a 12-6 victory.

That hasn't been the most common outcome of the anticipated matchups, with Alabama leading the all-time series record 58-27-5.

Even recently, the Tide has taken over the Tigers in six of the last seven matchups, leaving the next meeting the ultimate revenge opportunity for LSU.

The retaliation matchup will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT next Saturday, as the afternoon time slot will take away one of the most powerful weapons LSU has - the night game atmosphere.

This fanned the flames of the bad blood between the SEC and LSU, as Kiffin told the media he joked with athletic staff that the conference wanted to change the time to give LSU less of an advantage.

"If someone thinks the SEC wants us to win this year after what's been going on, they must've just been on Mars the last four months," said Kiffin during Wednesday's teleconference.

If this was a subtle dig from the SEC towards the team, as Kiffin believes, it will change the environment of the anticipated matchup.

But it might not have a huge impact on the outcome.

The last three visits from the Crimson Tide were all played in the desired night game atmosphere, with 102,321 LSU fans suffocating the SEC rival.

But Alabama was able to hold on. Not once, but twice. The only time that Alabama has lost in Tiger Stadium since 2010 was during an overtime win, as the Tigers pulled off a two-point conversion, winning by a single point over Alabama during the 2022 season.

As it appears, the suffocating scene of Tiger Stadium is nothing Alabama can't or hasn't handled. At night, the records don't show LSU having an advantage, meaning the earlier kickoff isn't the biggest impact.

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