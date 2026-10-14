Lane Kiffin Faces Familiar Coaching Rival Jeff Lebby in LSU Showdown

Lane Kiffin knows what makes Jeff Lebby’s offense difficult to defend. He spent two seasons watching it work from the same sideline.

“I don’t like playing against him because they go so fast,” Kiffin said during his Monday game-week press conference ahead of LSU’s matchup with Mississippi State.

Lebby’s assessment of Kiffin’s LSU offense was just as direct.

“Everything is gonna run through Sam,” Lebby said Monday, identifying quarterback Sam Leavitt as the center of the Tigers’ attack. He pointed to Leavitt’s involvement as both a runner and passer, emphasizing the need to tackle him and create turnovers.

Familiar Foes

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their comments frame Saturday’s meeting in Tiger Stadium: two coaches who helped build an offense together now understand the problems the other wants to create.

Lebby served as Kiffin’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ole Miss in 2020 and 2021. The Rebels led the SEC in total offense both seasons, finishing third nationally in 2020 and sixth in 2021. With Matt Corral at quarterback, their partnership produced an attack that threatened defenses through the air and on the ground.

Kiffin called Lebby “a huge part of our success there” Monday, crediting him with helping establish Ole Miss as an attractive destination for offensive players. Their working relationship ended when Lebby left for Oklahoma, but the familiarity followed them into opposing head coaching jobs. Kiffin’s Rebels won their Egg Bowl meetings in 2024 and 2025.

Their offensive backgrounds reached Oxford through different routes.

Kiffin developed his career at USC and later spent three seasons directing Alabama’s offense under Nick Saban before becoming Florida Atlantic’s head coach.

Lebby worked at Baylor, coordinated Southeastern University’s offense and then joined Josh Heupel at UCF. As UCF’s offensive coordinator in 2019, Lebby oversaw the nation’s second-ranked offense. He brought an established record of production to Kiffin’s staff.

Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby speaks after defeating the Louisville Cardinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

That history gives their observations particular weight. Kiffin’s concern extends beyond the speed between snaps. He described Lebby’s ability to operate quickly while staying in formations and finding ways to attack the defense.

The implication for LSU is straightforward: recognizing the formation is only the beginning. The Tigers must communicate, get aligned and carry out their assignments before Mississippi State snaps the ball again.

Lebby sees a similar combination of pace and quarterback responsibility in LSU. His Monday evaluation emphasized tempo, favorable situations for the quarterback, offensive balance and downfield passing. His preparation also centers on Leavitt’s running ability, making tackling a specific priority for Mississippi State.

Their shared experience offers insight into each other’s intentions. It does not make either offense easy to stop.

Kiffin understands how Lebby uses speed to pressure a defense. Lebby understands how Kiffin makes the quarterback responsible for stressing it. Saturday will test whether that knowledge translates into timely communication, sound tackling and fewer opportunities for the opposing quarterback.

But unlike many of the Tigers opponents this year, Kamario Taylor will test the LSU seconday with multiple deep shots, and for all of the offensive firepower of LSU, thier defense will get a huge stress test this Saturday.

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