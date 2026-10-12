Lebby Talks About MSU Mindset After Alabama Loss, Previews LSU Offense

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State had the week off to recover from a loss to Alabama two weeks ago and are looking to get back in the win column in what will be an 11 a.m. CT kickoff at Death Valley in Baton Rouge going up against 3-2 LSU on Saturday.

This is a game that's probably been circled on coach Jeff Lebby's calendar for a bit given his history with an old boss in Lane Kiffin, who is in his first year leading the Tigers. The Bulldogs had to recover a bit and take care of some wounds to a list of players knicked up ahead of the bye week, but it sounds like everyone is honed in on the task at hand to continue the terrific start to the season.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) waits for the snap during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"They were great mental days for us and being able to get a great jump against LSU and have the ability to get some of the game plan in which was great," Lebby said on Monday. "[LSU] is a really talented football team. They got great players, all three levels, both sides of the football. I mean you can see it all over the tape, the length, the speed, and incredibly well coached both sides of the ball.

"So, [this is] an incredible challenge for us. Our guys are gonna be really excited about it. Again, being able to reset, get fresh and fast, and put our best foot forward Saturday morning at 11."

As far as being well prepared for LSU, the offense is led by Arizona State transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt, who ranks No. 2 in the SEC in total offense with 1,755 yards this season behind Alabama's Keelon Russell.

Leavitt's 259 yards rushing also ranks No. 3 in the SEC, and has a chance to be very effective against a Mississippi State defense that has given up 119 yards or more in four of its first five games.

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats during the third quarter at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Everything's gonna run through Sam," Lebby said. "That's the system part of it. But again, like you look at it just yesterday or on Saturday, I think he had 15, maybe 16 rushes. He still put the ball in the air 35 or 36 times. He's gonna be the focal point for them."

LSU's offense has been prolific and consistent each game in the scoring department, averaging almost 49 points per game at Tiger Stadium in Kiffin's first season.

"Offensively, they're scoring at a really high clip," Lebby said. "They're running the football really well. They've been explosive. So, it's about doing a great job of tackling Sam when we get the opportunity to, and then we've got to be able to create some turnovers."

The No. 16 ranked Bulldogs and No. 22 Tigers will air nationally on ESPN, and fans can listen on statewide radio on their local MSU Sports Radio Network syndicate.

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