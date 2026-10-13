STARKVILLE — The simplest version of Mississippi State’s trip to LSU is a matchup between offensive reputations. Jeff Lebby leads one sideline, Lane Kiffin the other. Both teams have produced enough scoring opportunities to make their quarterbacks and play callers the natural starting point for discussion.

The more revealing preview begins with what each staff must correct. Mississippi State returns from an open date after Alabama exposed its rushing limitations and punished its turnovers. LSU returns home after Kentucky won 35-34 in overtime, with problems appearing in run defense, punt coverage and the final defensive possession of regulation.

Saturday is not merely an opportunity for either coach to display creativity. It is an examination of preparation and response. Each staff has recent evidence of where its team failed. The most meaningful coaching judgment will come from whether the next performance addresses that evidence rather than simply producing a memorable call.

Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Ole Miss Rebels in the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Miss. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lebby Must Build an Offense the Available Quarterback Can Execute

Mississippi State’s quarterback situation remained unresolved publicly Tuesday morning. Taylor left the Alabama game in the fourth quarter and later appeared on the sideline wearing a boot on his right foot. Lebby had not provided an exact diagnosis and had referred to the SEC availability report for additional information.

Monday, Lebby said, “Right now, the focus is getting (Taylor) ready to play and then having the ability to continue to create depth in the room.” He identified Parker Puckett and AJ Swann as alternatives if Taylor was unavailable. That establishes preparation for different circumstances, not a confirmed starter.

The responsibility extends beyond deciding who takes the first snap. Mississippi State must construct an offense its available quarterback can operate without repeatedly being asked to rescue difficult possessions. Protection, manageable distances and complementary production all belong in that assignment.

Alabama’s 18-yard rushing result makes the issue clear. A productive passer cannot indefinitely compensate for failed runs, negative plays and giveaways. Another starter would make the need for support more obvious, but Taylor’s availability would not eliminate it. The offense still needs more than one dependable answer.

The coaching standard should be practical. Does State preserve options after an unsuccessful play, or does each setback narrow the entire possession? Does the quarterback receive opportunities to make manageable decisions? Fans can evaluate those conditions without knowing the complete playbook because they appear in down-and-distance and the offense’s ability to remain functional.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett signals from the sideline during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU Presents Different Challenges on Each Side

LSU offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. brings established continuity with Kiffin. His official biography identifies six years as Kiffin’s offensive coordinator, including the previous four at Ole Miss. Defensive coordinator Blake Baker remained with LSU through its coaching transition and is in his third season in that role.

Those are distinct parts of Saturday’s matchup. Mississippi State’s defense is preparing for an offense supported by a familiar coaching relationship. Its offense is facing a defensive staff whose work cannot be reduced to Kiffin’s reputation as an offensive coach.

Kentucky’s game demonstrated LSU’s variety. Leavitt produced through conventional passing, Jones contributed as both runner and receiver, and the Tigers used a receiver throw for a fourth-quarter touchdown. That does not mean every possession will contain misdirection. It means defenders must maintain responsibilities when initial action encourages them to react too quickly.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and co-defensive coordinator Matt Brock face that assignment. Brock returned after two seasons coordinating UConn’s defense, reuniting with Arnett in Starkville. Their challenge is not simply creating pressure. It is combining pressure, coverage and rushing responsibility without leaving LSU an easy response somewhere else.

Baker’s defense has a correction of its own. Kentucky generated both an explosive rushing gain and sustained scoring movement. State can identify those vulnerabilities, but identifying an opening does not establish that its players can reproduce the execution required to exploit it.

Ordinary Decisions Will Shape the Game

The most important coaching moment may not be the most dramatic call. It could be a manageable third down created through two useful plays, a coverage responsibility maintained against misdirection or a special-teams decision that prevents an unnecessary return opportunity.

Kentucky’s punt-return touchdown makes that last point especially relevant. A score outside the conventional offense can change the burden placed on every other unit. Mississippi State cannot evaluate its coaching performance solely through the passing total or the success of a few offensive possessions.

Adjustments deserve the same care. An unsuccessful opening drive does not prove preparation was poor. Repeatedly encountering the same problem without finding a workable response would be more revealing. The evaluation should distinguish an isolated failure from a persistent limitation.

The open date supplied Mississippi State with time to address Alabama’s findings. LSU’s latest defeat supplied its staff with another list of responsibilities. Neither team receives credit in advance for having preparation time, reputation or tactical choices. Saturday will reveal what those resources produced.

The matchup may deliver memorable offensive moments. Its coaching verdict will be written more broadly in situations created, mistakes avoided and problems solved. The strongest staff performance will not necessarily involve the most elaborate call. It will involve giving players usable answers consistently enough that the game does not depend on one.

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