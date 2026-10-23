Lane Kiffin Needs This Road Win at Auburn to Validate LSU's Progress

LSU is 0-2 on the road, losing by a combined nine points across the two trips.

The problem for many fans, besides two early losses, is that it still feels like last season. The way LSU has lost this season has not shown meaningful progress. The rebuild still needs to prove a lot.

While LSU has scored more points in both of the losses than it did in 10 of its 13 games last season, and the defense has shown to be even more elite than last season, the inability to play clean and start fast on the road is concerning.

LSU has a real chance to show that it can win away from Baton Rouge against Auburn this weekend and gain serious momentum as the hardest stretch of the season looms.

LSU's Road Slips

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's 32-24 loss to Ole Miss and the 35-34 loss to Kentucky were avoidable losses.

Against Ole Miss, LSU looked non-existent in the first half, a flaw LSU had that it has since corrected. But that hole it dug itself into was nearly impossible to come back from, even though LSU gave it a great shot. It's hard to outshoot an offense with Trinidad Chambliss on it.

At Kentucky, LSU's run defense had some hiccups, allowing the Wildcats' running back CJ Baxter to gash them in the first half with an explosive touchdown run. The special teams also let LSU down, giving up a punt-return touchdown even though multiple defenders had hands on the returner.

Football isn't won or lost on one play - it never is - but LSU's losses have definitely had clear defining moments that simply prevented it from being able to win the game.

What LSU needs is the comfort it has at home, especially the level it had in the games against Texas A&M and Mississippi State.

LSU has shown it can put together a complete offense and defense; unfortunately, that hasn't been proven on the road yet.

A Matchup That Can Change the Narrative

Oct 17, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown (17) warms up before a game against Georgia at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into this game, LSU has to watch for Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown.

Brown is coming off of a massive game against Georgia, rushing and passing for over 100 yards each with two total touchdowns.

Brown is a dynamic playmaker who is dominant with his legs.

But when defenses commit to stopping his legs, he has the ability to make the throws that keep the game moving.

LSU needs to pull the same gameplan it did for Texas A&M and even Ole Miss.

LSU shut down Marcel Reed, one of the country's most dynamic quarterbacks, this season, limiting him to 106 passing yards and -13 rushing yards.

Even against Chambliss in Oxford, LSU had forced Chambliss to make the throws and not use his legs.

Chambliss is a much better passer than Brown, so containing him in the pocket and forcing him to make throws will be a key thing LSU has to rely on. Brown has thrown seven interceptions this season - tied for second most in the country.

LSU's Advantage

Deauce Geralds 99, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What LSU cannot do is focus on containing him and not pressuring him.

Blake Baker's defense thrives off of pressure, allowing the edges to work one-on-one when the pressure comes, which will always be an LSU advantage, and when it drops out of a pressure look, it can be a tough defense to read.

The defensive effort at the line of scrimmage will be LSU's advantage as well, as Auburn has seen the offensive line struggle time and time again this season.

Brown can thrive in that, making plays outside of the pocket, but LSU has already shown it can handle a running quarterback.

The pressure keeps the quarterback thinking, and for a passer like Brown, that's not necessarily always a good thing.

LSU has to keep Brown in the pocket and constantly thinking.

LSU has to trust itself and its personnel, as the secondary has done a good job this season of handling its own when the quarterback is short on time.

LSU cannot play as softly as it did at the end of the Kentucky game. The foot has to stay on the pedal defensively to limit Brown.

If LSU does that, it wins. Simple as that.

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