LSU Tigers Report Card: Grading Every Position Group vs. Auburn

The LSU Tigers defeated the Auburn Tigers 38-17 on Saturday. LSU grabbed an early first-quarter lead and never trailed Auburn. It was the program's first road win since 2024.

LSU's offense was outstanding, totaling 552 yards and scoring on six of its 10 drives. The defense was just as impressive, holding Auburn to two touchdowns.

Let's grade each LSU position group after its dominant win over Auburn.

Quarterback: A+

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Leavitt was surgical on Saturday, completing 32 of his 45 pass attempts for 387 yards and four total touchdowns. He looked poised in the pocket and was much better in the red zone.

Leavitt also used his legs to score a three-yard touchdown in the first half. Most importantly, the LSU quarterback didn't turn the ball over.

Running Back: A

LSU Tigers running back Dilin Jones. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU leaned on Dilin Jones, and he finished with 21carries for 92 yards and a touchdown. It was his highest yardage total since Week 3.

If LSU's offense can run the ball effectively, the Tigers will be dangerous. Jones has been an excellent addition to the running back room, and he had one of his best games of the season on Saturday.

Wide Receivers: A

Jackson Harris set new career highs in catches (9) and receiving yards (178). He also added two touchdowns. He's become LSU's top wideout and a trusted target for Leavitt. Harris left the game with an injury in the fourth quarter, but told his teammates he'll be fine.

Winston Watkins Jr. and Eugene Wilson III also had solid games. LSU's wide receivers consistently beat Auburn's secondary.

Tight End: A-

Trey'Dez Green returned from a multi-week absence, and the offense was on fire. He scored a red zone touchdown in the first half and finished with five catches for 50 yards.

Green's presence significantly raises the Tigers' offensive ceiling. Zach Grace also added three catches for 33 yards.

Offensive Line: A

LSU's offensive line had its best performance this year. Leavitt wasn't sacked, and the Tigers finished with over 160 rushing yards. Jordan Seaton had a couple of holding penalties, but Lane Kiffin must be pleased with the offensive line on Saturday.

Defensive Line: A+

Louisiana State Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Princewill Umanmielen had an injury scare last week, but he was good to go on Saturday. He contributed a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss. Jordan Ross was tremendous, posting two sacks and a pass deflection. The Tennessee transfer has blossomed into an elite pass rusher over the last couple of weeks.

The Tigers sacked Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown six times, and seven total. LSU's defensive line prevented Auburn from establishing its prolific rushing attack.

Linebackers: A-

TJ Dottery and Davhon Keys each had seven tackles and a sack. LSU's linebackers did a great job of containing Brown and limiting his rushing ability. They executed the game plan perfectly. Brown's 34-yard rushing touchdown was LSU's lone defensive mistake.

Secondary: A

LSU's secondary allowed just one passing play of 20+ yards. PJ Woodland and DJ Pickett were physical and kept everything in front of them. Ty Benefield added a sack. Blake Baker's defense was outstanding once again.

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