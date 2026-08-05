Lane Kiffin's First LSU Fall Camp Starts With a Completely Remade Roster

Lane Kiffin is no stranger to having the eyes of the college football world set upon him at any given time, and perhaps now through experience, he welcomes the stares, whether they are of curiosity or judgement.

Those same eyes followed him to his new role, taking over as the head coach for the LSU Tigers, one of the more historic programs in the country. Now, as he and his team begin their quest to find success in year one, they prepare to open fall camp for their journey.

Climbing the mountain won't be an easy task and will be made more challenging by the fact that there is over 50 new faces on the roster this season, but how will those challenges play into camp and how do the Tigers overcome those obstacles?

Establishing Communication is Step One

Tigers Safety Dashawn Spears 10 sacks Quarterback Taylen Green 10, LSU Tigers take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers are welcoming in new faces at nearly every key position on the roster and because of that, commmunication could take a small step back. Spring camp helped to begin bridging the gap, but finding weaknesses and where they can improve, is imperative in the fall window.

Along the offensive line and in the linebacker room, communication makes or breaks those positions, and ensuring the whole team is on the same page will determine success early on in the season. The team will be tested, and the strain of being on the same wavelength, could prove to be a hidden gem for the Tigers as they begin camp.

Will Sam Leavitt Be Up to Speed?

Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no doubt that Leavitt will be up to speed regarding the offense as Kififn has ensured he understands every part of the playbook. The offense, as Kiffin has stated multiple times before,only runs effeciently if the quarterback is the one who keeps it going, and Leavitt proved with the Arizona State Sun Devils that he is up to the task.

The critical part of Leavitt beginning fall camp is ensuring he has a connection with his skills players: Are the receivers understanding of how he throws the ball, do they understand the speed he passes at, and is the handoff connection solid in the backfield?

Leavitt is a pro's pro, and has dealt with new faces over the years so he understands the process, but getting up to game speed will be a challenge, and one the Tigers will need to overcome early in camp.

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