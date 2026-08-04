LSU Has Become the SEC's Biggest Boom-or-Bust Team?

With LSU heading into the upcoming season - one of the biggest seasons in recent years - there are high standards that the new program is being held to early.

Not only are there new faces in the impressive coaching staff Lane Kiffin kicked off last fall, but an improved roster full of talent that continues to make college football headlines.

With all these added factors, there's a real possibility that the Tigers can go one of two ways this season: reach the high ceiling that the program writes on paper, or see an unfortunate collapse that could bring serious doubts to Baton Rouge.

The Boom-or-Bust Title

Nov 22, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) reacts to intercepting the ball against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After building up a new program at LSU, Kiffin and the Tigers have quickly been put at the top of the rankings for preseason projections and in the postseason conversation.

Those booming expectations could all be met with just the right execution and very few mistakes. No mistakes between crowded position rooms, tough SEC opponents, or in forming an identity that can shut down any doubts about the elite team.

Which is exactly how the tables could turn. Yes, Kiffin bringing in a top-ranked portal class, matched with notable veterans and incoming talent to take over the program, was a much-needed move in Baton Rouge. But it also could turn into his biggest enemy.

For every team across college football, fall camp is one of the most important stretches of the year. For LSU, it's the time to put all the puzzle pieces together. Find out what players fit best on each side of the ball and how they all come together.

LSU has always been known for being a feared opponent, and it's not just because of the daunting stage of Death Valley. It's also evident in the way the team dominates together, giving opponents no breaks from being challenged, while making other teams and fans wonder if they are watching a pro-level unit perform in college football jerseys.

A Thin Margin For Error

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Getting the biggest boom-or-bust program in the conference is a title that is riding on a thin margin for error.

Kiffin and the Tigers made a lot of historical moves this offseason. But there's still so much to be done all season long. And if it's not enough to keep as a top-ranked contender each week, the program can easily slip into the bust title.

When there's this ceiling of talent packed into one roster, exceeding two to three losses is not meeting the success standard that has been talked about all offseason.

At the same time, the other end of the room is a real possibility for the talented team, seeing success over early non-conference teams and setting them up for a solid record before entering a grueling SEC gauntlet in November, keeping LSU in the playoff contender conversation.

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