Dilin Jones Takes On New Roles As LSU's Offense Adjusts

LSU's offense, taken over by elite transfer portal additions this offseason, has been highlighted by Wisconsin transfer running back Dilin Jones.

Jones has started all four games of the early season, putting up 368 rushing yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per carry. He's also been utilized as a receiver option, with nine receptions and 43 receiving yards so far this season.

Now, he's taking his versatile athletic ability to new spots on the field as the offense adjusts, becoming a major impact on the Tigers' offensive production.

The Offense-Defense Role

Dilin Jones 13, The Ole Miss Rebels take on the LSU Tigers. September 19, 2026; Oxford, MS, USA; at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jones has been seen as Sam Leavitt's go-to option for starting out drives, especially with tight end Trey'Dez Green suffering a long-term injury and a slowly emerging wide receiver room.

But when Jones isn't the main force to take the ball downfield, he comes as a crucial part of the offensive line - a position group that has struggled in the beginning of the season.

"I mean, we got to keep the quarterback safe. And then it's just like when I go out there, it's like being another old lineman. I'm going out there hunting, looking for somebody to get," said Jones during Tuesday's media session.

Jones is tactically placed on the field to make him the target for opposing defenders, who quickly become Jones' own target when Leavitt takes the opportunity to use his receivers.

He's a major force the Tigers' opponents are watching for, being able to get through an elite defensive line multiple snaps in a row.

But now he's not just the force that takes the ball downfield; he also holds back defenders to buy crucial time for Leavitt to continue his offensive production.

The Adaptable Option

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Louisiana State Tigers running back Dilin Jones (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Mississippi Rebels during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When he's not adapting to becoming an offensive lineman, Jones is successfully adapting to the rotation through the quarterback room, between Leavitt and backup quarterback Landen Clark.

To Jones, the last name is the only difference he sees between the two signal-callers when asked about working with Clark vs. Leavitt.

"I feel like it's the exact same. It ain't no drop-off..... He can do the same thing. He can run the ball. He can throw. He's smart. He prepares the exact same way Sam does," said Jones.

Lane Kiffin and his staff have been rotating both Clark and Leavitt for specific play calls before Clark takes over the rest of the game during a blowout win. But for Jones, the rotation doesn't make a difference in his production, and he has confidence in both offensive leaders.

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