Five LSU Players Who Could Decide Matchup With McNeese St.

LSU football is back in Tiger Stadium this weekend for an in-state matchup with the McNeese Cowboys, who will be returning to Baton Rouge for the first meeting between the two sides since 2021.

The Tigers come in at 3-1 after bouncing back from a loss at Ole Miss with a dominant 35-6 win over then-No. 23 Texas A&M. McNeese will enter Tiger Stadium at 2-3 after a 27-24 win over East Texas A&M.

With LSU looking to carry its momentum through another week of the season, there are plenty of familiar names that could play a major role. Here are five LSU players who could decide the Tigers' matchup with McNeese.

Dilin Jones, RB

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10 hands off to Dilin Jones 13, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When LSU's offense has been at its best this season, the running game has been a major reason why.

Redshirt sophomore Dilin Jones has quietly emerged as one of the biggest pieces of that rushing attack since transferring from Wisconsin. Jones rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries in LSU's season-opening win over Clemson, then followed that performance with 106 yards and a touchdown against Ole Miss.

Against Texas A&M, Jones continued to make explosive plays, ripping off a 36-yard run on LSU's opening scoring drive before punching in a one-yard touchdown.

McNeese is allowing 5.2 yards per rushing attempt this season, according to the Cowboys' official statistics, giving Jones and the LSU offensive line an opportunity to control the game on the ground.

If Jones can consistently create those explosive runs, LSU could have another efficient night offensively.

Jackson Harris, WR

LSU Tigers wide receiver Jackson Harris (4) is tackled short of the end zone by Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Ty Jones (20) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jackson Harris may not be the first LSU receiver name that comes to mind, but his performance against Texas A&M showed exactly why he could become an important piece of the Tigers' passing game.

The redshirt junior transfer from Hawaii caught four passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's 35-6 win over the Aggies. His touchdowns covered 16 and 57 yards, with the latter putting LSU ahead 21-3 early in the third quarter.

Harris arrived in Baton Rouge after a huge 2025 season at Hawaii, where he earned first-team All-Mountain West honors after catching 49 passes for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also led the conference in receiving touchdowns and yards per reception.

That big-play ability gives LSU another way to attack McNeese.

The Cowboys have allowed 7.11 yards per pass attempt through five games, according to their official statistics.

After his breakout performance against Texas A&M, Harris could be one of the more interesting players to watch when LSU takes the field Saturday.

Tamarcus Cooley, S

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy (5) walks back to the huddle as LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley (0) points at him during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's defense has been one of the team's biggest strengths early in the season, and safety Tamarcus Cooley has already shown why he can be a difference-maker from the back end.

Cooley made two of LSU's biggest defensive plays against Texas A&M. The redshirt junior recorded a sack of quarterback Marcel Reed for an 11-yard loss in the third quarter before intercepting Reed late in the game to give LSU possession at the Aggies' 19-yard line.

Finding the football is nothing new for Cooley.

He recorded 72 tackles and two interceptions in his first season at LSU in 2025, while his previous season at NC State included two interceptions in the Military Bowl against East Carolina.

McNeese has thrown for 1,146 yards and 11 touchdowns through five games, so the Cowboys have shown they can move the ball through the air.

If McNeese quarterback Jake Strong gets comfortable, Cooley could be one of the LSU defenders tasked with making sure drives don't turn into points.

Davhon Keys, LB

Alabama tight end Josh Cuevas (80) catches a pass for a first down as he is defended by LSU linebacker Davhon Keys (42) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest defensive names at LSU tend to get most of the attention, but Davhon Keys has developed into one of the Tigers' more versatile linebackers. And with Whit Weeks now out, Keys has a chance to shine.

Keys led LSU with 92 tackles in 2025 and has already demonstrated that he can make plays in multiple areas of the defense. The junior has five career games with at least 10 tackles and entered 2026 with 123 career tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and two sacks.

Against Texas A&M, Keys came up with a critical fourth-down stop that helped LSU maintain control of the game.

That type of play could matter against McNeese.

The Cowboys have averaged 189.4 rushing yards per game this season, while quarterback Strong has also shown the ability to contribute with his legs after rushing for 469 yards and seven touchdowns in 2025.

Keys' ability to diagnose plays and make tackles in space could be especially important if McNeese tries to create yards outside of the traditional run game.

Princewill Umanmielen, DE

LSU Tigers defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) looks on during the second quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU's defensive front has plenty of talent, but senior edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen could be one of the Tigers' biggest problems for McNeese to solve.

Umanmielen arrived at LSU after a standout 2025 season at Ole Miss, where he recorded nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss. He earned third-team All-SEC honors after helping the Rebels reach the College Football Playoff semifinals.

The senior has already shown that he can change a game from the edge, and his ability to pressure the quarterback could be especially important against McNeese.

If Umanmielen can consistently win his matchup and create pressure, he could make life difficult for McNeese's offense throughout the evening.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.