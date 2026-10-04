Lane Kiffin Had One Strong Message to the Team During McNeese State Blowout

The LSU Tigers are now 4-1 after a blowout victory over the McNeese State Cowboys in Week 5. LSU has also kept up its coveted at-home winning streak, before heading on the road next weekend.

The dominant win over the in-state neighbor was a crucial point for the Tigers to find much-needed momentum after the team had suffered major blows from key player injuries.

But in Kiffin's eyes, the game was still a fight all the way till the final whistle, having no hesitation to shorten the game time.

The Declined Offer

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the post-game press conference, Kiffin told the media that as he was entering the field ahead of the third quarter, the refs asked him if he wanted to run the clock during the 3rd and 4th quarter.

Kiffin immediatley shut that down.

"I said no. I don't believe in that. Play the game, and we decide when the game's over by the way we play and how physical we play," said Kiffin.

By the third quarter, it was obvious what the result of the game was gonna be, as the Tigers were up 42- 0 against the Cowboys. But that didn't mean playing the game was over just yet.

"I told the guys why I told them that, we don't do that, and challenge them," said Kiffin.

After the Tigers saw major success over their opponent, the focus of the game switched to getting as many players in for as many snaps as possible. Being able to let underclassmen and second- and third-team players get on the field was most important to Kiffin, rather than wrapping the game up early.

"The goal is to get up, but then evaluate these guys because they're going to need to play with the injuries that we have," said Kiffin.

It's not just about letting players get some extra time in, to execute some tactical plays that prove player talent. Talent that can be much needed in LSU's ever-growing injury report.

The Coaching Mindset

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even as favored winners heading into the matchup, Kiffin was never going to take the easy way out of the McNeese game, with making it known that his starters were going to play in the game.

Not just by telling them that, but pulling cold, hard evidence to show the team why.

"We put up the list of, whatever, 10 upsets where these had happened on this level had beaten people, including ranked people over the years. I just don't think you do that and got to take every game seriously," said Kiffin.

That explains exactly what kind of coach Kiffin is: someone who won't cut the obvious corners and will be transparent with his team that losing the game is always a possibility.

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