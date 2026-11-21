LSU has put impressive numbers through 10 games this season. The Tigers are ranked fifth in the nation in total defense and eighth in total offense.

The Tigers are averaging 490.3 yards of total offense and allowing just 262.3 yards per game to their opponents, meaning LSU is averaging nearly twice as many yards offensively as it is allowing defensively. One would assume any team in the top 10 in both of those categories would be humming right along.

Unfortunately for Lane Kiffin’s squad, they are not. Heading into Week 11 with Tennessee waiting in the wings, LSU is sitting at a mediocre 6-4.

Clearly, Sam Leavitt and the LSU offense can move the football. And clearly the LSU defense can get people off the field. So why aren’t the Tigers winning games?

LSU Struggles To Protect The Ball

Tigers Quarterback 10 Sam Leavitt, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

By now, every opposing defensive coordinator knows what they are facing when LSU lines up across from them. Through 10 games, the Tigers are throwing for north of 300 yards a game and rushing for nearly 175. The yards translate to points as well, with LSU putting up 35 PPG.

But the Tigers' fast-paced offense has been prone to mistakes this season.

Sam Leavitt has tossed 12 interceptions this season, and as a whole, the LSU offense has fumbled 11 times, miraculously only losing four of them. Still, that's 16 giveaways, four more turnovers than the Tiger defense has forced.

LSU has also had trouble closing out drives. The Tigers have only scored a touchdown on 35 of 54 red zone trips and have settled for nine field goals. With an 81.5% scoring rate, LSU is ranked 99th in the country in red zone conversions. These missed opportunities have proven to add up all season long.

The Tigers Defense Is Doing All It Can

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Nov 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers linebacker Davhon Keys (42) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trae'shawn Brown (17) as he runs the ball during the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU’s defensive unit has been arguably more impressive than its high-powered offensive counterparts.

Blake Baker's defense is giving up just 262.3 yards per game and 18.1 PPG to its opponents. With numbers like those, it makes LSU’s record that much harder to make sense of.

While LSU’s defense has done about as good of a job at limiting opposing offenses as a unit can for the majority of the season, yardage doesn’t always give a full picture. Crucial late-game drives and moments will always be the difference maker in a conference like the SEC.

The Difference Is What Happens When It Matters

Looking at LSU’s four losses provides a better picture of the strange season the Tigers have put together.

LSU lost 32-24 to Ole Miss, 35-34 in overtime to Kentucky, 31-13 to Alabama and 22-21 to Texas. A one-score game in all four losses.

It’s also worth considering that LSU’s season averages include games against opponents like Louisiana Tech and McNeese. Strong performances against those teams contribute to the overall numbers, but they don’t necessarily show how the Tigers will perform against the top competition in the SEC.

For LSU, the recipe for finishing the season on a high isn’t necessarily about gaining more yards or allowing fewer. It’s about protecting the football, finishing drives with touchdowns and making plays in crunch time.

The Tigers have shown they can produce on both sides of the ball. Now, they have to find a way to make those numbers translate to the win column.

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