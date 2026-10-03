LSU vs McNeese State: Live In-Game Updates, Box Score

The LSU Tigers will host in-state neighbor McNeese State for a Week 5 matchup, hopeful to continue the at-home winning streak.

The Tigers head into the matchup 3-1, with three at-home wins and one on-the-road loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

As LSU is a favored winner heading into the early-season matchup, it's a critical time for the team to find momentum during the at-home game and over the next matchups.

It's a crucial month for LSU. Not only are the Tigers heading into anticipated SEC matchups both at home and on the road, but they are also trying to find success this month to head into the daunting November stretch with as few losses as possible.

The McNeese State matchup will be the first look into how this next month will look for LSU, seeing how the team will adjust to the much-needed replacements from both sides of the ball after losing key players to injuries.

The program, taken over by Lane Kiffin this offseason, now runs on a next-man mentality, with backups stepping up at crucial positions on both sides of the ball.

It's not only a major opportunity for the next-best option, but a chance for the Tigers to be able to prove that an offset from injuries won't make an impact on the team's success.

That's what fans will be looking for during the McNeese matchup, having backups taking over for some of the most-watched position groups on the field.

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Landen Clark (11) runs the ball for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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FIRST QUARTER

McNeese wins the toss and starts from its own 25-yard line. The Cowboys secure the first down with an 11-yard pass before a 17-yard run moves the drive into LSU territory. LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley intercepts the pass intended for McNeese wide receiver Kam Senegal.

change of possession