What was your favorite moment of the RJ Luis Jr. Era at LSU?

The three-point shot he battered off the backboard against UL Monroe Wednesday night, missing the rim completely? The other five shots he missed, while making three? The 11 points and nine rebounds that LSU hardly needed to beat a team from the lowest levels of the Sun Belt Conference?

No, that’s not it. If you’re an LSU fan, your favorite moment from the 15 minutes that will live in infamy happened when Luis checked in as a Tiger for the first time, at the 12:04 mark of the first half of that game against the Warhawks. That was the moment you got to cheer the defiance of it all, the hubris of your smug coach, the utter weakness of his superiors, the foolhardy leadership that starts at the governor’s office and trickles down like tainted bayou runoff.

Hope it was worth it.

The middle finger to the SEC seems to be all that really matters at the most tone-deaf athletic department in America. There is no level of shame to which LSU cannot subject itself. It’s an epic clown sheaux in Baton Rouge.

The latest institutional retreat after a suicidal charge into a volley of blowback came Thursday evening, when president Wade Rousse tried to take the whole Luis thing back. His statement: “In my role as President of the LSU System, after further review, I have instructed LSU Men’s Basketball Coach Will Wade not to play RJ Luis.”

Whoopsie. Maybe they should have thought of it Wednesday.

After further review, serially combating a conference that has reached its saturation point with the shenanigans in Louisiana has become a losing strategy. Letting Luis play appears to be the thing that actually convinced Rousse, the former president at McNeese State who was promoted to LSU by Louisiana governor Jeff Landry, that he’s in way over his head. This is no time or place for mid-major leadership fueled by a short-sighted power trip.

To briefly recap: Luis played at St. John’s, turned pro in 2025, went through the draft process, went undrafted and signed contracts with two NBA teams. He failed to make a roster and tried to come back to college a year after leaving, very much against the established NCAA rules. Luis needed court rulings to give him another shot at eligibility, and a judge in Baton Rouge magically granted him a preliminary injunction.

This came after LSU was trying the same tricks with football players who couldn’t make it in the NFL, leading to a Kiffin Missile Crisis showdown with the SEC. The league passed a rule in August stating that it will not accept former NBA or NFL players, and Lane Kiffin backed down from rostering a couple of them for the football season.

Wade, who makes Kiffin look like a straight-and-narrow rule follower, was undeterred. Citing the fact that Luis began his attempt to win back eligibility before that SEC rule was passed, LSU said that it would put him on its roster … but after that, it would totally comply with league rules and is a proud SEC member.

This scam went over how you’d expect around the league. The SEC issued a statement saying it was a “deeply concerning and disappointing development.” And when Wade sent Luis to the scorer’s table Wednesday night, the SEC responded to fire with fire Thursday.

A previously scheduled conference call of league presidents did not include any formal action or public stance. But the dialog was, obviously, deadly serious enough to convince LSU to fold its rebel tent and issue its statement, meekly saying “never mind” to playing Luis.

Make no mistake, there are SEC members who want to kick the Tigers to the curb and leave them there. A federal lawsuit in Alabama has been ongoing for the very purpose of weighing LSU’s response to the Luis situation, and because the school has flunked every test of allegiance to what the SEC wants and expects.

LSU’s inability to read the room—when the room is full of SEC administrators who are screaming at the Tigers to cut the crap—is breathtaking. They really do not seem capable of understanding anything other than a direct threat to their very membership in the conference. And even then, the state attorney general and governor are liable to boot up and ride to their defense with blustery statements.

For an accomplished athletic department, LSU’s insistence on comporting itself like a scofflaw rogue makes no sense. From a financial standpoint, booting one of the top five or six brands out of the SEC would be a ridiculous move—but that’s how far (and how often) the Tigers have stepped over the line with their peers.

Swiping Kiffin from league member Mississippi on the eve of the Rebels’ College Football Playoff appearance was the first step in the alienation process. Hiring back Wade, who was fired four years ago for a variety of NCAA violations, was a bigger step. Going to the brink with the NFL players was strike three. Just for good measure, the school added strike four with Luis.

The mind-boggling thing about LSU’s infatuation with habitual line-stepper Wade is that he is not reinventing basketball. Good coach, sure. But by age 43, which Wade is now, Mike Krzyzewski had been to four Final Fours. Rick Pitino had been to three and won a national title. Todd Golden, two years younger, has won a title.

And, in turn, this fervent embrace of Luis was never likely to produce enough juice to justify the squeeze. Good player, sure. But would he have been a Final Four-level difference maker? By whatever means necessary—other court orders, and threading various NCAA eligibility needles with foreign players—Wade has assembled a good team. But like many insecure coaches who feel like they can never have enough talent, Wade clearly deemed Luis worth risking everything—up to expulsion from the SEC.

LSU has apparently now backed down from what otherwise could have been the greatest self-immolation in college sports history. Jeopardizing membership in one of the two pre-eminent leagues in the country—one which LSU helped found, in 1933—over a pretty good player and a pretty good coach would be the dumbest thing ever.

But when a school is the industry leader in myopia, arrogance and futile pugnacity, you run the risk blowing everything.

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