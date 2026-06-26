Lane Kiffin Has to Fix One Negative Trend With LSU Football

The LSU Tigers will enter the 2026 season with a heightened sense of optimism following an impressive transfer haul from the new head coach Lane Kiffin.

The Tigers are looking to brush off the failures from the last few seasons and bring winning football back to Baton Rouge. There isn't a grace period or patience from the fanbase. The time to win is now, and LSU has the roster to do so.

There were a lot of things that went wrong under former head coach Brian Kelly. The program never quite reached its full potential under Kelly's watch. If this new version of the Tigers is going to compete for an SEC title, there is one critical area that has to improve.

LSU Has to Play Better on the Road

LSU's new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Winning in Death Valley was never a challenge during Kelly's tenure. Tiger Stadium continues to remain one of the toughest stadiums to win at in all of college football. However, the road issues were significant.

From 2022-2025, LSU was 24-3 at home, including an undefeated run at home in 2023. However, the Tigers were 8-9 on the road during that stretch, including a 1-4 record last season.

They were outscored 92-65 away from Tiger Stadium. Obviously, winning on the road in any conference is challenging, but it's even more difficult in the SEC. These games alter a program's season, and sometimes the schedule dictates a team's playoff chances.

That's an area Kiffin and company have to fix. Protecting home field is one thing, but stealing wins on the road is the difference between sitting on the couch and playing in the College Football Playoffs. If Kiffin wants to meet the high expectations, they have to reverse the trend set over the last four seasons.

Who Will LSU Play on the Road in 2026?

Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) reacts during the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Luckily, LSU drew a relatively favorable road schedule this year. The road matchups feature Ole Miss (Sept. 19), Kentucky (Oct. 10), Auburn (Oct. 24), Tennessee (Nov. 21), and Arkansas (Nov. 28).

The game against Ole Miss will have the rowdiest and most intense atmosphere of the season. Kiffin's return will draw plenty of eyes and an unhappy Rebels' fanbase. Tennessee will certainly be a tough matchup, but the rest of the road environments shouldn't be too overwhelming for the Tigers.

The back-to-back home games against Alabama and Texas could likely determine LSU's playoff or SEC title chances. Take care of business on the road, and those probabilities will look a lot more favorable for LSU.

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