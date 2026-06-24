Brian Kelly Is Taking on a Surprising New Role This College Football Season

Former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly failed to meet lofty expectations during his nearly four-year career in Baton Rouge.

Most coaches would have easily taken the results that Kelly got during his time with the Tigers -- a 34-14 record, two 10-win seasons, 3-0 in bowl games and a Heisman Trophy winner. However, Kelly was brought in to win more national titles for LSU, and he failed to even make the College Football Playoff.

Though Kelly's departure from LSU wasn't the smoothest after a rocky tenure, he's quickly been able to bounce back and stay involved with college football while watching from afar as Lane Kiffin's career with LSU begins.

Brian Kelly Adding Another New Role to His Plate

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Kelly will be joining CBS Sports as a college football analyst this upcoming season where he will call Mountain West games, per reports from Front Office Sports.

This news comes after it was announced Kelly has been working with the Memphis Tigers as an unofficial consultant.

Kelly, 64, has been an FBS head coach in every season sinc 2004 but he will now begin the TV route that many former athletes and coaches take after their careers have ended.

It's unclear if Kelly will ever become a head coach again or if the interest from other programs would even be there. Regardless, he's made it clear he wants to continue coaching.

“I’m in a very good position that I don’t have to coach again unless it’s the right coaching position, but I wanna coach,” Kelly told USA Today Sports. “Because it’s given me this chance to know what’s my passion and I love the relationships and I love being around the players.”

Kelly has posted a 297–109–2 career record but has been surrounded by some serious controversies in his career, particularly during his time as the head coach at Notre Dame.

He's certainly a big name in coaching and an interesting presence to say the least, but competing programs will likely look toward the next generations of coaches instead of giving Kelly another shot. While continuing his broadcast career, it appears his only involvement with active coaching staffs and players will be as an advisor, unofficial or not.

Now set to join CBS Sports, Kelly will be calling games for a new-look Mountain West conference that features multiple new teams.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.