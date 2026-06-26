Trap Game or Tune-Up? Sizing Up Auburn on LSU's 2026 Schedule

The LSU Tigers will face SEC opponent Auburn on the road this season for a Week 8 matchup. The two Tigers have yet to face each other since the 2023 season.

The conference showdown being on this season's schedule sets the stage for each team to debut its new programs after a whirlwind of an offseason with new coaching hires and major success in the transfer portal.

But it's not just the timing of the 2026 season that raises the anticipation for the game; the real threat starts with the timing of the matchup within the season.

The Schedule Sandwhich

LSU runningback Logan Diggs 3 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

LSU will travel to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face the Auburn Tigers for the late October SEC matchup. This will be the first visit to Auburn since 2022 for LSU, and their third road game of the season by Week 8.

It will also be their last showdown after an eight-week stretch before getting the bye week. The following Saturday will not be downtime for Lane Kiffin and his Tigers, as the real challenge is just around the corner for LSU. November is full of tough SEC opponents, with two home games hosting Alabama and Texas, and two road games against Tennessee and Arkansas.

That stretch isn't only a way to finish the season out strong, but to prove who the new identity of LSU football is under Kiffin. That's the kind of pressure that doesn't arrive the week before, but weeks before.

Just before LSU's entire reputation is getting ready to be judged by the nation, the team will arrive in Auburn, AL, walking right into what could be a serious trap.

The Tiger Trap Throwdown

Jack Bech runs the ball as The LSU Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers in Tiger Stadium. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Half 1 Lsu Vs Auburn Football V2 1124 | SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

The timing of the Tiger Showdown makes it the ultimate trap game for LSU. With a grueling back-to-back SEC play ahead of them, LSU can lose focus on being successful against Auburn and its new offense, which could also lose much-needed momentum for the upcoming weeks.

To raise the stakes even more, the game already puts Auburn at an advantage, with Jordan-Hare Stadium being notriously hostile environment that opponents tend to struggle in. While it isn't the Death Valley level LSU is used to, it definitely isn't the ideal play to face a conference opponent.

With high expectations for the anticipated game out of both of the Tigers, the battle will be a classic SEC talent show. In the height of LSU's season, that will only get harder after Auburn, the game becomes the ultimate trap game test.

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