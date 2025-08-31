Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Stuns No. 4 Clemson in Thrilling 17-10 Victory
No. 9 LSU battled until the the clock hit zero on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium against the Clemson Tigers to capture a thrilling 17-10 victory in Week 1.
Brian Kelly and Co. snap the program's five-game losing streak in season openers behind a gutsy performance from 2025 Heisman Trophy hopeful Garrett Nussmeier under center.
Nussmeier ended the night 28-for-38 passing with 230 yards and a touchdown to lead the program to a pivotal Week 1 victory.
The Instant Takeaways: Week 1 Edition
No. 1: LSU's Defense is "Back"
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker knew the type of scheme he wanted to run once he made his way to Baton Rouge, but didn't quite have the personnel to make it a reality in 2024.
Fast forward to the offseason and the LSU program attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal with multiple immediate impact newcomers making their way to campus.
On Saturday night in Week 1, Baker and his new-look defense stole the show with multiple momentum shifting plays at Memorial Stadium.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said earlier in the week the defense wanted to "wreak havoc" with sacks and tackles for loss - the program did just that on Saturday night.
The LSU defense totaled four tackles four loss, two sacks, five pass breakups and an interception to keep momentum in the program's possession.
The Bayou Bengals' tenacious defense is back in 2025 after showing out in Week 1.
Garrett Nussmeier's Gutsy Performance
LSU redshirt-senior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier returned to Baton Rouge with an opportunity to leave a legacy in the purple and gold.
In his first game in the No. 18 jersey, the Louisiana native battled through multiple hits, inconsistent plays and significant pressure to lift the Tigers.
On Saturday night, Nussmeier ended the day going 28-for-38 passing with 230 yards and a touchdown while propelling the program to a significant win at Clemson.
Nussmeier spread the ball out to his receivers with nine different Tigers reeling in a reception.
Louisiana native Aaron Anderson led the way with 99 yards on six receptions after multiple critical plays on Saturday night.
Return of No. 7: Harold Perkins
LSU defensive weapon Harold Perkins is back in the purple and gold while repping the No. 7 jersey for Brian Kelly's Tigers in 2025.
After returning to Baton Rouge after suffering a torn ACL in 2024, Perkins made a statement in his redshirt-junior campaign on Saturday: five total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack to propel the defense.
It's important to mention LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane when discussing the standout Tigers in the Clemson clash.
Delane ended the night with a pair of pass breakups and an interception along with multiple momentum-shifting plays.
Now, LSU begins the season 1-0 for the first time since 2019 after a critical Week 1 victory over the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium.
