Lane Kiffin Is Making Moves For An Elite LSU 2029 QB Prospect

Coming out of Dallas, TX, Logan Lucero has put his name on the list as one of the most sought-after quarterback recruits. He's ranked as the No. 6 quarterback in the country and No. 5 overall prospect in Texas for the class of 2029. Yes, you read that right, he's a sophomore.

And he's already captured the attention of multiple elite college football programs. So far, Lucero has received offers from Texas A&M, Georgia, Tennessee, University of North Texas, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, Auburn, Michigan, Kentucky, Arkansas, Texas State, TCU, Northeastern State and most recently, LSU.

He's got half of the SEC wanting him, which he seemed to do overnight. Most of the offers coming from inside the conference are happening back-to-back, as the teams are playing catch-up. And LSU just made the most recent move.

What He Brings To The Table

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; A detail view of LSU painted in the end zone prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Once again, he's only a rising sophomore. His young age makes his resumé all the more impressive. His freshman year, he put up 27 TDs, 3 interceptions, 2,478 passing yards with a .626 completion percentage. He played all 13 games, only lost one, and walked away from his debut season as a state champion.

I mean, come on, that's lab-created. With that kind of leader, it's a guarantee of a top-ranked offense for his college team.

He's a fast-growing, elite recruit who stands out among the heart of talented high school football players. Not to mention, he's got great character as a humble young man. He has received 21 Division I offers and led his team to a state championship in the past six months, all while openly expressing his gratitude on social media.

If he were to ultimately become a Tiger, there's no doubt he would add to the historical quarterbacks that the program has seen. But in a more relevant sense, he could be closely following behind the No. 1 transfer quarterback, Sam Leavitt, watching and learning how an offensive leader who is brand new to the team and conference can reshape the team. That could not only reassure any doubts, but also make Lucero eager to do the same.

How To Land Him

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

When the time comes, Lucero's decision will ultimately transform the quarterback room for the college he attends. Now that the calls have been made, it's up to the way the colleges perform at a rate that will get his attention.

For LSU, that starts this season. With an offseason that created a new era of LSU football, the team just has to make the shoe fit. Under coach Lane Kiffin, the program has the chance to become a new identity, one that can see a possible postseason run for the Tigers.

Kiffin has yet to coach a snap, but he still brought over 40 talented recruits to the Tigers for the 2026 cycle, while already securing top-ranked recruits for the following classes. Imagine what could happen once he does, and everything goes well. It could all impact Lucero crossing state lines in the next couple of years.

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