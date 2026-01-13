LSU Football Officially Signs No. 1 Transfer Quarterback Sam Leavitt to Portal Class

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt has officially signed with the LSU Tigers after a rigorous recruitment process, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

Leavitt checks in as the top-ranked player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Lane Kiffin and Co. now securing the elite signal-caller to the program's haul this offseason.

In what has become the storyline of the cycle, LSU had to fend off the Tennessee Volunteers and Miami Hurricnaes down the stretch for Leavitt as he navigated his recruitment across a 10-day stretch once the Transfer Portal opened for business on Jan. 2.

There was a verbal commitment in place between Leavitt and the LSU Tigers on Monday morning - less than 24 hours after he departed his Miami Hurricanes official visit - but it didn't stop programs from battling until the buzzer.

The Tennessee Volunteers assembled one final offer to Leavitt with dialogue between the SEC program and his camp carrying into Monday afternoon and early evening.

Fast forward to 7:15 p.m. CT and the paperwork was in from Leavitt to the LSU Tigers where he made things official with the program. He's officially Baton Rouge bound.

The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder checks in as the No. 1 overall player in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. landing their signal-caller for the 2026 season.

The coveted quarterback didn't play the full length of the 2025 season due to a foot injury, but managed to finish with 1,628 yards passing and 10 touchdowns. He threw only three interceptions while also rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

He had his money year in 2024 after leading the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff amid his first season with the program under Kenny Dillingham and Co.

Leavitt rounded out 2024 campaign throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns as the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff in a historic year for the program in Tempe.

But the veteran signal-caller has now made his move with Kiffin and the LSU Tigers officially landing the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal after putting pen to paper on Monday night.

