LSU Gets Huge Commitment From 5-Star Louisiana Tight End

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have gained a commitment from one of the top players in the 2027 class.

Ruston, La. native Ahmad Hudson is coming to Baton Rouge to be the next great tight end at LSU. His build is similar to current tight end Trey'Dez Green, as Hudson stands at 6'6.5 and weighs 239 lbs.

Hudson, the No. 18 ranked player nationally, chose LSU over a list of over 30 power conference schools, including many other SEC schools.

Ahmad Hudson Joins Talented LSU Recruiting Class

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

He is the fifth member of LSU's 2027 class, joining the No. 9 ranked quarterback Peyton Houston, the No. 4 ranked edge Jaiden Bryant, athlete Braylon Calais and wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens.

The decision was mainly coming down to between LSU and Nebraska. He has been in Baton Rouge multiple times this year, and Kiffin and his staff have been able to better sell their vision. Hudson still has visits scheduled in June to see USC and Nebraska, but they will most likely be cancelled.

He is going to offer elite jump-ball skills to help Houston and other quarterbacks adjust well to playing in Kiffin's offense. It's known for being fast-paced, and Hudson's two-sport background is going to help him immensely in that facet.

His size is also going to be useful in pass protection, helping hold down an offensive line that will need to be built up for 2027 after likely departures following the 2026 season.

The Two-Sport Titan

Hudson is also a star on the hardwood, and Will Wade offered a scholarship once he was rehired at LSU. He is expected to play both sports once enrolled at LSU. This is just another similarity to Green, as he played basketball at LSU his freshman year before just focusing on football.

Hudson's dad, Antonio played basketball at LSU from 2002-2005, averaging 13.1 points per game his senior season.

His talent is special, and will be able to translate it to LSU much like Green did. Hudson has been so dominant in high school that he was named MVP of the 2025 Louisiana Division 1 Non-Select Championship despite his school taking the loss. He caught six passes for 169 yards and a touchdown in that game.

In his sophomore season in 2024, he posted 718 receiving yards and six touchdowns. That winter, he led all of Louisiana in rebounds per game with 13.2, and was 11th in the state with 10 double-doubles.

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