Lane Kiffin Lands Significant Hire on Offense With SEC Experience to Coaching Staff

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has made another hire to his coaching staff after adding Eric Wolford as the program's next offensive line coach, multiple sources confirm to LSU Tigers On SI. LouisianaSports.net first.

Wolford has significant ties to the Southeastern Conference where he spent the last two seasons as the Kerntucky Wildcats' position coach.

"He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Between those two stints on the Bluegrass, Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons," LouisianaSports.net wrote.

"He spent three seasons at South Carolina from 2017-20 meaning he’s been a coach in the SEC for nine consecutive seasons."

The track record speaks for itself with Kiffin now hiring a savvy SEC coach that has proven to be a coveted recruiter on the trail.

Former Kentucky OL coach Eric Wolford hired as LSU's OL coach, source told @On3sports. Wolford has been on SEC staffs the last 9 years at South Carolina, Alabama & UK. Huge get for Lane Kiffin — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 7, 2025

The LSU Tigers have finished last in the SEC in rushing offense the past two seasons with a change needing to be made in the trenches.

Now, Wolford is in as the new offensive line coach where current position coach Brad Davis will not be retained on the staff in 2026.

Staffers Coming From Ole Miss:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting - Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months, but made the move to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Donnie Both: Analyst

Lou Spanos: Analyst

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

