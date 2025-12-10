Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Hiring Prized SEC Staffer From Florida Gators Amid Changes

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are set to add special teams analyst Joe Houston to the staff in Baton Rouge, according to Football Scoop.

Houston, who spent the last two seasons with the Florida Gators under Billy Napier, has made multiple stops across the Southeastern Conference during his time on the sidelines.

In 2025, Houston was elevated to special teams coordinator on Napier's staff prior to the Florida Gators relieving their head coach of his duties in October.

It's a savvy hire for Kiffin where Houston has spent time on staff with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick, Nick Saban at Alabama in 2019, and more across his time in football.

Houstin is a former All-America kicker at USC where he finished his playing career under Kiffin after starting for the Pete Carroll-led Trojans.

Now, he's set to join Kiffin as he assembles a talented staff in Baton Rouge - spearheaded by the return of Blake Baker at defensive coordinator after withdrawing from consideration for the Tulane head coaching gig.

LSU has also agreed to a new deal with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. amid the Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit for his services.

Weis Jr. is now set to be the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference after joining Kiffin in Baton Rouge.

Once Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers head coaching job, Weis Jr. hopped on the plane to Louisiana with him where the duo is set to begin a new chapter in their coaching careers alongside one another.

There was significant interest on the Ole Miss side in retaining Weis Jr. as the program pushed despite him signing a term sheet with LSU last week.

Now, LSU has officially amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

It's a significant win for the LSU Tigers where Weis Jr. will remain in Oxford amid the Ole Miss program's College Football Playoff pursuit, but is set to be back in Baton Rouge following the postseason with the Rebels.

