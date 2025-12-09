Lane Kiffin Allowing Multiple LSU Football Assistants to Coach Ole Miss in CFP Run

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a strong start to December after the program formally introduced its new shot-caller one week ago.

In what became the storyline of the 2025 college football season, Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for an opportunity to become the head coach of the LSU Tigers.

"After a lot of prayer and time spent with family, I made the difficult decision to accept the head coaching position at LSU," wrote Kiffin.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

"While I am looking forward to a new start with a unique opportunity at LSU, I will forever cherish the incredible six years I spent at Ole Miss and will be rooting hard for the team to complete their mission and bring a championship to Oxford."

Kiffin brought multiple members of his offensive coaching staff from Ole Miss to LSU where the newcomers have joined him in Baton Rouge, but now there's a twist.

The new head coach of the LSU Tigers has allowed five assistants to return to Oxford to help the Ole Miss Rebels' College Football Playoff preparation.

Ole Miss clinched the No. 6 seed in the 12-team bracket and will face the Tulane Green Wave in the first-round at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

According to ESPN: "Lane Kiffin made the decision to allow the coaches to return in an effort to help new Ole Miss coach Pete Golding, the staff and players maximize the opportunity ahead in the CFP."

Which coaches have returned to Oxford?

The Returning Staff:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

Sources: Four current LSU offensive assistants are joining OC Charlie Weis Jr. at Ole Miss to prepare the team for the CFP run. TE coach Joe Cox, WR coach George McDonald, assistant QB coach Dane Stevens and slot WR coach Sawyer Jordan all returned to Oxford this morning. pic.twitter.com/qnOXumC1ee — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 9, 2025

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: