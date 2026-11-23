The LSU Tigers had a relatively quiet rushing day in their 27-13 loss against Tennessee on Saturday, totaling just 43 net yards.

LSU normally depends on their rush game as a large part of their offense. Especially in the absence of their top two wide receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr., the Tigers needed their run game to step up.

The absence of both the run game and rush game combined for the Tigers' fourth quarter downfall. However, running back Dilin Jones is not to blame for the Tigers' lack of rushing production.

LSU's Running Game is Too Inconsistent

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) is tackled as he throws the ball during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU's rushing struggles were highlighted by allowing quarterback Sam Leavitt to be sacked eight times.

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The Tigers' offensive line did not hold strong against the Tennessee rushing defense. Leavitt also waited too long in the pocket, something that has been a common theme for the redshirt junior this season. The lack of protection for Leavitt and his indecisiveness led to his -9 total rushing yards against the Volunteers.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin's team also ran a lot of designed run plays for the quarterback, which prevented the Tigers from getting into good field position on later downs.

In the first quarter, Leavitt had a designed run from the Tigers' 25-yard line on first-and-15. The quarterback was only able to gain two yards, leaving the Tigers in a second-and-13 situation. In a later drive, Leavitt once again rushed on first-and-10 for a three-yard gain and threw an incomplete pass on second down, leaving the Tigers in a 3rd-and-7 situation.

The story was a complete flip of a switch when Jones rushed on first down. The running back rushed for four yards and seven yards in his two first down carries in the first quarter.

Leavitt continued to struggle on designed runs on first down throughout the game, while Jones found more success. The running back had a team-high 50 total rushing yards, seven more than LSU's total rushing yards. However, the Tigers were unable to capitalize on Jones' runs in most drives as they were hindered by false starts and other penalties on second and third down.

The designed run plays are stalling the Tigers' drives and making it more difficult to get first downs. If the Tigers want to put themselves in more favorable situations on second and third down, Leavitt needs to hand off the ball to Jones or get it out to one of his receivers, and he needs to do it decisively. Otherwise, the Tigers will end up with another eight-sack game, or worse.

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