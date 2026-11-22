The LSU Tigers suffered their fifth loss of the season on Saturday after losing 27-13 in Knoxville against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Head Coach Lane Kiffin's team is already out of the running for the College Football Playoff after their last-second loss to Texas on Nov. 14. The Tigers had hoped to at least make it into a top non-playoff bowl game, but with the loss to Tennessee, LSU is likely to end up in a smaller game in the post season.

With just one game left in their season against Arkansas, here is the good, bad and ugly that came from the Tigers' loss to the Volunteers.

The Good

LSU wide receiver Tre' Brown (2) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Arion Carter (7) during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers found depth in their receiving core in the absence of offesnive leaders wide receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr.

Junior Trey'Dez Green led the team with 7 receptions for 72 total yards. The tight end has worked his way back up to full strength after missing four games in the middle of the season with a knee injury.

Running back Dilin Jones also contributed 4 receptions for 13 yards. Outside of his running duties, the running back has played a key part of the Tigers' receiving game in 2026 with 275 total receiving yards.

Outside of LSU's usual receivers, redshirt junior Malik Elzy, fifth-year senior Tre Brown III and freshman Corey Barber Jr. all had receptions for the Tigers. Elzy was second on the team with 4 receptions for 53 yards against the Volunteers. Stacey Gage also took the field against the Volunteers but did not have a reception.

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The Bad

LSU's star wide receiver Harris was listed as a game time decision following a hip injury he suffered during the week. The redshirt junior started the game and had two receptions for seven yards before exiting with a leg injury.

Harris' injuries come at a time when the Tigers' receiving lineup is already thin. Winston Watkins Jr. was unavailable for LSU's game against Tennessee due to an ankle injury. It is unclear how long either receiver will be out for the Tigers. There is a possibility that neither returns for LSU's final game of the regular season against Nov. 28, leaving a hole in the Tigers' offense.

The Ugly

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws the ball under pressure during a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers had poor communication in Saturday's game, which contributed to 16 team penalties. The penalties allowed the Volunteers to pull away from what had been a close game in the fourth quarter.

The team was also unable to protect the ball. The Tigers had 3 fumbles and gave up eight sacks. One of the more crucial fumbles came in the Tigers' third play of the game, when center Braelin Moore seemingly snapped the ball before quarterback Sam Leavitt was ready.

The Tigers needd to take better care of the ball in their final game against Arkansas, or they risk giving up their sixth loss of the season.

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