The LSU Tigers haven't had the season many had hoped for since the hiring of Lane Kiffin, and while a College Football Playoff appearance seemed unlikely, playing spoiler for other teams was still on the table.

That's exactly what the Tigers were looking for as they traveled to Neyland Stadium to take on the No. 9-ranked Tennessee Volunteers, who were one of the more perplexing teams in the country.

Sam Leavitt Has Taken a Step Back

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws the ball under pressure during a college football game between Tennessee and LSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt has been inconsistent all season, but he had a three-week stretch where he looked like the reason Kiffin wanted to bring him ot Baton Rouge. During that time, he was stepping into passes, operating more as a pocket passer than a scrambling-style quarterback.

Now, he has happy feet. Everything is on the move, everything is made tougher, and nothing is stepped into. The Volunteers' defensive front was pressuring him all night, but there were times he needed to stand in for one more second, and he just didn't do it, hurting the passing attack.

Ty Benefield is the Best LSU Defensive Player

LSU safeties Tamarcus Cooley (0) and Ty Benefield (2) celebrate after forcing a turnover against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Even with Princewill Umanmeilen, and with an ejection on Benefield that could be argued he shouldn't have received, Benefield is electric football to watch, and is one of the most dynamic players on the field, on either side, when he is out there.

He navigates the field with ease and is one of the better coverage specialists on the team. Perhaps where his significance has been most evident is in limiting how far the secondary looks, given all the injuries this year.

He's been one of, if not the most, critical defensive players for the Tigers this season.

The LSU Offensive Line Needs a Face-Lift in the Offseason

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

77 Jordan Seaton, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas Longhorns. November 14 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As mentioned above, the Tigers were struggling to limit the Volunteers' lethal defensive front, and the Volunteers were nearly getting free rein in the backfield at all times. That caused Leavitt to get skittish and severely limited the team's rushing attack, a critical part of the offense.

That's been a bigger concern for LSU as the season has gone on. The offensive line will need to be revamped this offseason, whether that is by developing younger guys or patching it up in the transfer portal; it will have to be fixed.

The Little Things Add Up

Louisiana State head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a play against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers were their own worst enemies, and have been all season. Look at the situation in the fourth quarter, when the Tigers had the Volunteers stopped on third down, forcing a field goal, and Tylen Singleton punched an offensive player, resetting the chains and giving a struggling offense a second chance.

That was the story all night for the Tigers, finishing with 16 penalties. Those minor mistakes add up, and they have all season, and once again continued to do so tonight, costing the Tigers another opportunity for a massive win.

You Can See the Building Blocks for LSU

LSU safety Ty Benefield (2), defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99), and defensive end Princewill Umanmielen (1) celebrate after a defensive stop against Tennessee during a college football game on Nov. 21, 2026, Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite the mistakes and despite the record. There is something of a skeleton in Baton Rouge. It might not be what Tiger fans want to hear, or they don't see it themselves, but every game has been close except one.

Those one-score losses could turn to wins, and that flips the entire season. There are still plenty of pieces that need to be revamped, and many things Kiffin himself would probably admit he needs to fix, too, but in a league full of elite teams, the Tigers are proving capable of being one under Kiffin.

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