Lane Kiffin, LSU, Send Emphatic Message About NFL Players Returning to the Program

The LSU Tigers are no strangers to being the center of attention in the college football world, and with head coach Lane Kiffin now at the helm, one of the most scrutinized coaches in the country, that trend shows no sign of slowing down.

This time, the program has dominated the news cycle after welcoming two former NFL players, Dae'Quan Wright, and Zxavian Harris, back into college football and onto the Tigers' roster ahead of the 2026 season.

While many fans and programs around the country were up in arms regarding the decision, and the unfair advantage it created for the Tigers, and the situation regarding players who might lose a spot, Kiffin shares that the idea wasn't solely his, and it was a team decision.

"It's Your Team"

LSU Tigers defensive end Jack Pyburn (44) and linebacker Whit Weeks (40) and LSU Tigers tight end Bauer Sharp (10) on a time out against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

College football has been in a chaotic whirlwind over the last year, with no signs of slowing down, and barely any safeguards to protect not only the sport, but the student-athletes who are at the forefront of the game.

For the Tigers, and for every program out there, priority No. 1 is winning. No one cares what you do if you win, and with pressure faced at every single SEC institution, the Tigers are no stranger to what success can bring to a program, having experienced one of the best seasons in the sport's history in 2019.

For Kiffin, that includes bringing any talented pieces available into the program, and giving his team the competitive advantage over any other roster they face. After a TRO was granted, allowing 2022 athletes to come back to college, a decision not made until after the NFL draft was completed, and some athletes were forced to enter the draft, Kiffin left the decision up to his locker room.

"I asked them, 'It's your team, what do you want to do?'" Kiffin said. "Every one of them was emphatic about getting help in winning."

For some of these players, while that might have meant losing out on reps, or even a starting role, the theme of winning can only be found throughout a locker room, not solely on 11 players. Kiffin understood that, and understood what it would mean to bring these players back.

However, he also understood how they would help his team, and aid in the quest to bring a national championship back to campus. Sometimes sacrifices have to be made, and if the players are capable of understanding what that means, then so should the rest of the critics as well.

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