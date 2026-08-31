LSU vs. Clemson: Three Key Things to Know About the LSU Tigers’ Next Opponent

Clemson opens the 2026 season Saturday night with a trip to Tiger Stadium to square off against LSU in a rematch of last year's Week 1 opener. The Louisiana Tigers won that meeting in Death Valley, South Carolina, 17-10, and now Clemson gets a chance at revenge on LSU's home turf.

The two programs have met five times overall, with LSU holding a 3-2 edge in the all-time series. This year's game caps a home-and-home arrangement between the schools, giving each side one win in the set before Saturday's kickoff.

Clemson enters the season with significantly lower expectations than a year ago, when the Tigers were a preseason national title contender. A disappointing finish in 2025, capped by a bowl loss to Penn State, has caused Dabo Swinney to reshape the roster, coaching staff and program identity heading into 2026.

Clemson will meet a fresh LSU, one retooled from what it saw last season, on September 5, with a crowd that has been building its excitement to watch Lane Kiffin take the field for eight months now.

A New Signal Caller

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik (2) in a drill with quarterback Christopher Vizzina (17) during Spring practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility at the Allen N. Reeves football complex in Clemson S.C. Friday, March 1, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson's biggest transition centers on the quarterback position. Longtime starter Cade Klubnik, the program's career leader in completions and attempts, exhausted his eligibility and was drafted by the New York Jets in April.

Redshirt sophomore Christopher Vizzina is now the chosen quarterback to lead the offense after three years as Klubnik's backup. Vizzina has thrown only 105 career passes but he impressed in his lone start last season against SMU.

"He does everything well," Swinney said about Vizzina earlier in August. "He's really smart, he's a good passer ... he's an excellent leader, he moves well. He's not quite as fast as Cade, but he's an athletic, big, strong kid that can finish runs. He's got some savvy and natural instincts in the pocket that I think is just natural to him."

Just over 50 percent of his passing yards through his collegiete three seasons came in his lone start, the SMU game, where he had to fill in for an injured Klubnik, totaling 317 passing yards in completing 29 of his 42 passes with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

True freshman Tait Reynolds is the alternative if Vizzina struggles early, as Reynolds and Vizzina were competing for the starting job all offseason.

Clemson does return meaningful weapons around whoever starts, though. Receivers T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr. are back after combining for more than 1,300 yards last season, and running back Gideon Davidson is positioned to become the lead back, with SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr. looking to carve out a meaningful role as well.

A Defensive Line Rebuild

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Clemson's defense also looks different after losing two of its most decorated players early to the NFL. Defensive tackle Peter Woods left as a first-team All-ACC selection and was later selected in the first round, while edge rusher T.J. Parker was a second-round pick.

Despite their draft stock, both players had relatively quiet production in 2025 compared to their preseason expectations. Defensive end Will Heldt, who led Clemson with 7.5 sacks last season, now becomes the veteran anchor of a retooled defensive front.

Clemson also leaned heavily on the transfer portal to rebuild depth, adding ten defensive players in the offseason. But the staff will likely count on young talents such as defensive lineman Amare Adams to accelerate their development after limited playing time as a freshman.

“Amare, I think, is probably the closest,” Swinney said a few weeks ago when talking about who will take over the defensive line room. “We just need him to kind of take that step as far as being that alpha dog."

A Program In an Odd Place

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney, left, introduces Chad Morris as football Offensive Coordinator for during a press conference in the Smart Family Media Center in Clemson, SC, Friday, Jan 23 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Swinney made notable staff changes after the 2025 slide, hiring Chad Morris as offensive coordinator and Rich Bisaccia to run special teams. The moves reflect his effort to jump-start an offense that has stalled compared to Clemson's peak seasons under Swinney.

Another big change Clemson made this offseason was fully buying into the transfer portal. With 11 additions, Swinney bought into the changing landscape after one of the most disappointing seasons of his tenure.

This all comes together as Clemson's national standing has looked like it's taken a sharp fall. The Tigers opened 2026 at No. 23 in the preseason Coaches Poll, their lowest preseason ranking since 2011.

However, a road win in Tiger Stadium would mark a significant early-season statement for a program looking to prove last year's stumble was just that rather than a new standard developing at Clemson.

That talk is loud around Howard's Rock in South Carolina, so Week 1 will be a proving ground for if Clemson can block out the noise and defy the odds.

They'll need to get good at blocking out noise for this game, as 102,321 purple and gold Tiger fans are ready for their team's new era to start.

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