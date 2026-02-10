Lane Kiffin Makes Major Hire To LSU Football's Staff After Bringing Back Former Tiger

Former LSU Tigers linebacker Greg Penn III has joined Lane Kiffin's coaching staff in Baton Rouge as a defensive analyst for the 2026 season, according to LouisianaSports.net.

Penn departed LSU following the 2024 season after an impressive career with the Bayou Bengals where he logged 264 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions in 50 games played.

Following his time in the Bayou State, Penn declared for the 2025 NFL Draft where he was not selected, but ultimately signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

Fast forward less than one year later and the ex-Tiger will return to Baton Rouge as a member of Kiffin's first coaching staff as a defensive analyst.

"First, I want to thank God for giving me the strength, talent, and opportunity to live out my dream of playing football," Penn wrote upon entering the NFL Draft last year.. "To my teammates and coaches at LSU, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow both on and off the field.

"It's been a privilege and honor to represent this program. Tiger Nation, thank you for your endless support-you've made every moment unforgettable. I fell in love with the state of Louisiana because of you guys.

"To my family, friends, and everyone who's been in my corner, your support and encouragement have carried me through it all. I'm grateful for every moment on this journey and excited for what's ahead. With that being said, I'm excited to to announce that I am declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft."

Now, Penn will begin his coaching career with a talented LSU Tigers defense as an analyst under coordinator Blake Baker after a strong 2025 season.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game.

Bakers unit also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

