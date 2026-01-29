LSU Football Believes This Transfer Portal Addition Can Elevate Lane Kiffin's Tigers

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have stolen the spotlight this offseason after assembling an all-time great Transfer Portal Class headlined by the No. 1 quarterback, No. 1 offensive lineman, and No. 1 edge rusher in the market.

LSU brought in nine Top-100 players in this year's Transfer Portal haul with multiple immediate impact signees making things official with Kiffin's program, but there is an X-factor that may be flying under the radar.

Boise State safety Ty Benefield signed with the LSU Tigers in January where he checks in as the No. 2 rated safety in the Transfer Portal with Kiffin and Co. boosting the secondary instantly after landing his services.

The 6-foot-2, 204-pounder received interest from a myriad of schools once officially in the Transfer Portal with LSU beating out the likes of the Oregon Ducks throughout his process.

Benefield logged 105 total tackles, 69 total tackles, 3 pass breakups, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble across the 2025 season for his Broncos squad.

He stuffed the stat sheet routinely with the Broncos last season, but it's his versatility and surefire tackling ability that will give the Bayou Bengals a boost in 2026.

Courtesy of Ty Benefield's Instagram.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme will give Benefield the opportunity to shine at the safety position, but the STAR role is where he can thrive.

Benefield is a big-bodied, physical defensive back that has the chance to explode in LSU's system across the 2026 season.

The Tigers will flaunt one of the top safety units in the Southeastern Conference this upcoming season with Benefield joining Ohio State transfer Faheem Delane as the newcomers via the free agent market - along with Tamarcus Cooley and Dashawn Spears returning from the 2025 roster.

Benefield has the opportunity to be an instant impact transfer for the LSU defense with the makings of being an X-factor across a rigorous SEC slate in 2026 for the Bayou Bengals.

LSU inked the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class with Benefield checking in as one of the nine Top-100 signees.

The Top-100 Signees:

- No. 1: QB Sam Leavitt

- No. 4: OL Jordan Seaton

- No. 5: EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

- No. 21: QB Husan Longstreet

- No. 40: S Ty Benefield

- No. 55: WR Eugene Wilson

- No. 59: EDGE Jordan Ross

- No. 79: IOL Devin Harper

- No. 95: WR Jayce Brown

