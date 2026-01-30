Five-Star LSU Football Signee, No. 1 Player in America Labeled 'Most College Ready'

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown made things official with the LSU Tigers in December after inking a deal with the program during the Early Signing Period.

Brown checks in as the No. 1 player in America where he made the decision to remain home and commit to the LSU Tigers in July as the top two-way prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder is set to play along the defensive line at the collegiate level, but has thrived as the "Travis Hunter of the trenches" during high school while playing both ways.

The elite defender was courted by a myriad of programs across his prep career - including the Texas A&M Aggies, Texas Longhorns, and Miami Hurricanes - but the LSU Tigers ultimately sealed the deal with Brown ready to suit up for the hometown program.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's Instagram.

Brown will not be an early-enrollee with the LSU Tigers this spring - where he is set to enroll during the summer - but it hasn't stopped ESPN from labeling him as the most "college ready" defender in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.

"He reminds us of 2016 five-star Rashan Gary on defense and 2017 five-star Trey Smith on offense. Brown prefers defense and has SEC-level physical tools. His three-cone drill and vertical leap ranks among the top 15% compared to the NFL average for defensive tackles at the last five draft combines," ESPN wrote.

"He might be even better as an offensive lineman because he has natural knee bend and moves well. Brown could be a future NFL first-rounder as an offensive guard. Add in his natural leadership, and the top prospect in the 2026 class seems almost certain to quickly play his way into a role."

The two-way star has a bright future in the purple and gold on either side of the ball where he will look to make an immediate impact under Lane Kiffin with the LSU Tigers in 2026.

