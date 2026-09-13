College Football Week 3 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (LSU Favored vs. Ole Miss, Alabama Has Edge vs. FSU)
There’s a new No. 1 in college football, as Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns erased a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter on Saturday night to beat the then-No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.
The new AP Poll released on Sunday afternoon, and Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame make up the top three heading into Week 3.
All three of those teams are heavily favored in their matchups in Week 3, but they aren’t in the marquee games this week.
The biggest one? LSU and Lane Kiffin take on Ole Miss in a battle between two top-10 teams – Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss after leaving for the LSU job during last year’s College Football Playoff.
That’s one of three games between two ranked teams, including a Friday night showdown between Texas Tech and Houston.
Here’s a look at the opening odds for every top-25 game in Week 3 of the season.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Friday, Sept. 18
Miami vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Miami -23.5 (-105)
- Total: 55.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Houston vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Texas Tech -9.5 (-105)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Portland State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: TBA
- Total: TBA
Saturday, Sept. 19
Georgia vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Georgia -24.5 (-112)
- Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Kent State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Ohio State -51.5 (-118)
- Total: 57.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Buffalo vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Penn State -39.5 (-108)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Texas A&M -15.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Florida State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Alabama -18.5 (-105)
- Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
USC vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: USC -24.5 (-112)
- Total: 57.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
SMU vs. Louisville Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Louisville -1.5 (-112)
- Total: 59.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Utah State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Utah -27.5 (-115)
- Total: 57.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
UTEP vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Michigan -36.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Western Kentucky vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Indiana -44.5 (-108)
- Total: 59.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: TBA
- Total: TBA
Troy vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Mizzou -27.5 (-110)
- Total: 49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Notre Dame -29.5 (-105)
- Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
LSU vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: LSU -2.5 (-115)
- Total: 58.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
BYU vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: BYU -21 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
New Mexico vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Oklahoma -23.5 (-110)
- Total: 48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
West Virginia vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Virginia -9.5 (-110)
- Total: 53.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Kennesaw State vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Tennessee -34.5 (-110)
- Total: 59.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
UTSA vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
- Spread: Texas -29.5 (-115)
- Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2