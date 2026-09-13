College Football Week 3 Opening Odds for Every Top-25 Game (LSU Favored vs. Ole Miss, Alabama Has Edge vs. FSU)

There’s a new No. 1 in college football, as Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns erased a 20-point deficit in the fourth quarter on Saturday night to beat the then-No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes.

The new AP Poll released on Sunday afternoon, and Texas, Georgia and Notre Dame make up the top three heading into Week 3.

All three of those teams are heavily favored in their matchups in Week 3, but they aren’t in the marquee games this week.

The biggest one? LSU and Lane Kiffin take on Ole Miss in a battle between two top-10 teams – Kiffin’s return to Ole Miss after leaving for the LSU job during last year’s College Football Playoff.

That’s one of three games between two ranked teams, including a Friday night showdown between Texas Tech and Houston.

Here’s a look at the opening odds for every top-25 game in Week 3 of the season.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Friday, Sept. 18

Miami vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Miami -23.5 (-105)

Total: 55.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Houston vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas Tech -9.5 (-105)

Total: 52.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Portland State vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

Saturday, Sept. 19

Georgia vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Georgia -24.5 (-112)

Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Kent State vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Ohio State -51.5 (-118)

Total: 57.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Buffalo vs. Penn State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Penn State -39.5 (-108)

Total: 48.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas A&M -15.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Florida State vs. Alabama Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Alabama -18.5 (-105)

Total: 50.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

USC vs. Rutgers Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: USC -24.5 (-112)

Total: 57.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

SMU vs. Louisville Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Louisville -1.5 (-112)

Total: 59.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Utah State vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Utah -27.5 (-115)

Total: 57.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

UTEP vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Michigan -36.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Western Kentucky vs. Indiana Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Indiana -44.5 (-108)

Total: 59.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Northern Iowa vs. Iowa Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: TBA

Total: TBA

Troy vs. Missouri Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Mizzou -27.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Michigan State vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Notre Dame -29.5 (-105)

Total: 53.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

LSU vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: LSU -2.5 (-115)

Total: 58.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

BYU vs. Colorado State Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: BYU -21 (-110)

Total: 52.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

New Mexico vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Oklahoma -23.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

West Virginia vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Virginia -9.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Kennesaw State vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Tennessee -34.5 (-110)

Total: 59.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

UTSA vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total

Spread: Texas -29.5 (-115)

Total: 57.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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