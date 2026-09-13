Where LSU Ranks in AP Top 25 Before Ole Miss Showdown

The LSU Tigers are 2-0 after defeating Louisiana Tech 45-14 on Saturday night. The Bulldogs hung around with the Tigers and only trailed by three at halftime.

However, LSU pulled away in the second half and cruised to a victory. Now, the Tigers will hit the road for the first time this season, and they'll take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford.

The matchup is officially a top-10 showdown after the latest AP Poll released.

LSU Moves Up in the AP Top 25 Rankings

Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt hands off to Dilin Jones. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers moved up one spot from No. 8 to No. 7 after defeating the Bulldogs at home.

Ole Miss also moved up one spot from No. 9 to No. 8 after defeating Louisville 41-38 in their season opener and taking down Charlotte 41-9 on Saturday night.

This will be the 108th all-time matchup between the Tigers and Rebels. LSU leads the series 65-39-3, but Ole Miss won last season's game. The Tigers will look for their first win in Oxford since 2019.

However, this year's Ole Miss-LSU edition will feel different than ever before. Kiffin's return will be met with hostility from the Rebels fan base after he suddenly departed for Baton Rouge in the middle of a College Football Playoff run.

Emotions will be running high, and it should be a highly competitive game. It could have massive CFP implications as both programs look to ascend the SEC. LSU will need quarterback Sam Leavitt to cut down on turnovers. He threw three first-half interceptions against Louisiana Tech.

Ole Miss has a prolific offense, so they cannot afford to give Trinidad Chambliss extra opportunities to score. This game has an instant classic written all over it, and college football fans are in for an entertaining game.

The Rest of the AP Top 25

Here is how the rest of the AP Poll shakes out heading into Week 3:

No. 1: Texas Longhorns

No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs

No. 3: Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 4: Indiana Hoosiers

No. 5: Miami Hurricanes

No. 6: Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 7: LSU Tigers

No. 8: Ole Miss Rebels

No. 9: Texas A&M Aggies

No. 10: Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 11: BYU Cougars

No. 12: USC Trojans

No. 13: Texas Tech Red Raiders

No. 14: Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 15: Tennessee Volunteers

No. 16: SMU Mustangs

No. 17: Utah Utes

No. 18: Iowa Hawkeyes

No. 19: Michigan Wolverines

No. 20: Missouri Tigers

No. 21: Oregon Ducks

No. 22: Houston Cougars

No. 23: Louisville Cardinals

No. 24: Oklahoma Sooners

No. 25: Virginia Cavaliers

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