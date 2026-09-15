Lane Kiffin Makes Unique Comparison Between Pete Golding and His Father

The LSU Tigers have remained the storyline of college football throughout the offseason and through the first two weeks of the season. That is only enhanced as the highly-anticipated matchup between the Tigers and the Ole Miss Rebels is coming to fruition.

Much of the focus heading into the game is on new head coach Lane Kiffin, who departed from the Rebels in astonishing fashion before the end of last season. While the Rebels promoted Pete Golding as head coach, hard feelings have been spared regarding the changing of regime.

For Kiffin, however, he views Golding with veneration, as he reminds him of his late father with his coaching style and treatment of his players.

Familiar Coaching Styles

Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin speaks at the 2023 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days at the Nashville Grand Hyatt on Broadway, Thursday, July 20, 2023. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin and Golding were never together for long, spending only two seasons with each other in Mississippi. But in those two years, they worked closely as a tandem. The duo brought one of the best seasons in program history, resulting in a College Football Playoff appearance.

Their time together was short, but Kiffin left an impression on Golding, for good or worse either way. In the same manner, Golding left an impression on Kiffin, and the blood between the two isn't bad on his side. Instead, his view on his old defensive coordinator is a view of astonishment and admiration.

"Pete has great relationships with people, Pete does a really good job of coaching really hard," Kiffin said during his midweek interview. "He reminds me of my dad this way. He coaches players really, really hard on the field, but then loves them up too, so they know that he really cares about them. And he does a really good job schematically, giving people problems over time."

Monte Kiffin, the late father of Lane Kiffin, was one of the most well-regarded defensive coaches of his time. He was known for his invention and adaptation of the cover-2 defense, which gained him infamy as a Super Bowl wnning coordinator with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and two national championships with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Monte was well-regarded by his players, known for not just being an elite defensive coordinator, but a motivator who got the most from his players. For Lane, his father's character can be found in Golding, and while the two will meet on opposite sides in week three, there will be admiration on one side of the sideline.

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