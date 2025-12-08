Lane Kiffin Must Retain These Three LSU Football Stars Amid Critical Offseason

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers continue navigating a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge with the program's new shot-caller working through his checklist after being formally introduced last Monday.

After successfully signing a strong 2026 Recruiting Class last week with double-digit signees and hiring multiple pieces to his coaching staff, Kiffin is off to an impressive start in the Bayou State.

"I'm very honored to be the head coach of LSU," Kiffin said last week. "I can sum it up by saying this: this place is different. Having watched this place for a long time, having been on the other sidelines in this stadium, this place is different, and that's why we're here.

"We have a lot of work to do, but I'm very grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the elite programs in all of sports. Leaving Ole Miss was an extremely difficult decision, and in that, we tried every single thing possible to continue to coach the team through the playoffs and to continue to coach the players."

Now, as the new staff in Baton Rouge prepares to put its touch on the roster, there are players that must be retained moving forward.

Three "Must-Have" Returnees:

No. 1: RB Harlem Berry

LSU five-star true freshman running back Harlem Berry must be retained on the Tigers' roster this offseason after a stellar campaign in 2025.

The Louisiana native burst on the scene down the stretch of the year where he took on an expanded role in the backfield after surpassing Caden Durham on the depth chart.

In his freshman season, Berry totaled 446 yards rushing on 101 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has limitless potential in the backfield, but must be recruited this offseason with the status of position coach Frank Wilson up in the air.

Wilson has served as the interim head coach for the LSU Tigers, but with Lane Kiffin now in Baton Rouge, Wilson's status is uncertain moving forward.

No. 2: TE Trey'Dez Green

LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green has reiterated he has no desire to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, but in an age of college football where money rules all, the new coaching staff must keep a foot on the gas to retain the 6-foot-7 menace.

Green had expectations through the roof in his sophomore season this fall where he ultimately came up short of what many believed would happen.

There were struggles on offense from a play-calling perspective where Green wasn't targeted as much as he should have - ending the season with 29 receptions for 353 yards and a team-high five receiving touchdowns.

Green must be on this roster in 2026 where the staff has already began its pursuit.

No. 3: LB Whit Weeks

Heading into the offseason, it's imperative Kiffin and Co. work their magic to keep LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks from not testing the 2026 NFL Draft waters - where it appears he'll likely be back in the purple and gold next fall.

For starters, it wasn't the season he was hoping to have after suffering a fractured ankle, but he's also an integral piece to the defense where his veteran leadership will be critical on a team full of underclassmen and soon to be transfers.

Weeks has the chance to come back, be the glue guy, and elevate his NFL Draft stock after a down season in 2025.

Other defensive pieces that must be retained are DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland at the cornerback slots, but with Corey Raymond back as the secondary coach, it appears Pickett is locked in.

