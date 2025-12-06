Lane Kiffin Set to Retain Critical Assistant Coach To LSU Football Staff in 2026

The LSU Tigers will retain secondary coach Corey Raymond as a member of Lane Kiffin's coaching staff in 2026, according to CBS Sports.

Kiffin continues assembling a star-studded staff on defensive with coordinator Blake Baker announcing his return last night after withdrawing from consideration for the Tulane Green Wave gig.

After the news was made official, the expectation was that Raymond, safeties coach Jake Olsen, and edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples would remain in Baton Rouge.

Now, according to CBS Sports, it's been made official with Kiffin's defensive staff now finalized ahead of what's set to be a critical offseason.

- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker

- Defensive Line: Elijah Robinson

- EDGE: Kevin Peoples

- Secondary: Corey Raymond

- Safeties Coach: Jake Olsen

In what has become a chaotic week in the Bayou State, Kiffin continues piecing together massive victories off the field as the new shot-caller - with his massive win in retaining Baker paying dividends.

Across the 2025 season under Baker's watch at LSU, he brought the Tigers into the Top-25 of total defense while also sitting among the Top-15 in turnovers gained with 21 in total over 12 games this fall.

LSU’s defense ranked in the top half of the SEC across the 2025 campaign after allowing 319.7 yards per game.

Bakers unit also held teams to 18.3 points on average, which ranked fourth in the conference.

Those were both improvements from 2024 when LSU gave up 364.4 yards and 24.3 points per game in Baker’s first season as defensive coordinator.

"I think our trust in Coach Baker, our buy-in to what he's teaching us and what he's preaching to us. He brings energy every single day, so it's hard not to bring energy when the boss man is bringing it," LSU linebacker Whit Weeks said this season of what Baker provides the Tigers.

Now, the defensive staff is seemingly finalized with Baker, Raymond, Olsen, and Peoples back in the mix while adding Elijah Robinson in the trenches.

Kiffin continues working behind the scenes in Baton Rouge where he missed his appearance on ESPN College GameDay to keep his staff intact.

“Sorry couldn’t make it to Atlanta, but so excited that I stayed to finish this all up! (Blake Baker) is going nowhere !!!!,” Kiffin posted to X. “What a really long amazing Friday for (LSU Football) #ItsDifferent.”

With his staff nearing the finish line, all eyes turn to the NCAA Transfer Portal window in January.

