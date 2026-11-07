Lane Kiffin Offers Unusual Advice to Fans Ahead of LSU’s Daytime Kickoff

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has some advice for Tigers fans ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Alabama, and it might mean changing a few Friday-night and Saturday-morning plans.

“If you're used to 6:30, start your day earlier,” Kiffin said. “Have breakfast earlier. Start drinking earlier. Whatever your routine is, move it up. Go to bed earlier Friday night. That's my message for our fans.”

Kiffin's comments come as LSU prepares to host Alabama in an unusual afternoon matchup at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers and Crimson Tide will meet Saturday at 2:45 p.m., a change from the familiar nighttime atmosphere that has surrounded the rivalry in Baton Rouge for much of the last decade and a half.

For fans who are accustomed to making a full day out of an LSU-Alabama night game, Kiffin's advice is simple: move everything up a few hours.

LSU-Alabama Set for Rare Daytime Meeting in Tiger Stadium

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on during warm ups against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday's matchup will mark the first time Alabama has visited Tiger Stadium for a daytime game since 2010. The last time the Crimson Tide played a daytime game in Baton Rouge, LSU came away with a 24-21 victory.

The rivalry has become closely associated with nighttime games in Death Valley, where the atmosphere surrounding LSU football is often a major part of the experience. This time, however, the Tigers will have to bring that same energy earlier in the day.

The kickoff time is not something Kiffin or the LSU players get to control, but the head coach is hoping the change does not affect the atmosphere inside Tiger Stadium.

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Kiffin's message to fans was less about changing their expectations for the game and more about adjusting their schedules to make sure they are ready when the teams take the field.

Kiffin Wants Tiger Stadium Ready for Alabama

While Kiffin joked about starting the day earlier, his message also comes with an expectation for the LSU crowd. The Tigers are preparing for one their biggest home game of the season up to this point, and the atmosphere in Tiger Stadium could play an important role.

LSU's matchup with Alabama is a familiar SEC showdown, but the earlier kickoff gives the game a different feel than the usual Saturday-night in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers will need to be ready for a difficult challenge against the Crimson Tide, and Kiffin wants the crowd to be just as prepared as his team. An afternoon kickoff does not mean the energy inside Death Valley has to be any different.

For LSU fans, that could mean an earlier breakfast, an earlier start to the tailgate and perhaps taking Kiffin's advice about getting to bed a little sooner Friday night.

For Kiffin, the preparation is about more than adjusting to a different kickoff time. The Tigers will have to be ready for a major SEC matchup while also making sure their home-field atmosphere remains a factor.

The usual nighttime routine might be changing, but Kiffin's message to LSU fans is straightforward: get the day started earlier and bring the same energy to Death Valley.

For fans who are accustomed to making a full day out of an LSU-Alabama night game, Kiffin's advice is simple: move everything up a few hours.

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