Lane Kiffin’s Alabama History Gives LSU’s Showdown Another Layer

It's LSU's first SEC game of November, the first of many challenges the final stretch of the season will present. For Lane Kiffin and his Tigers, each game is win-or-go-home for a shot at the postseason.

To kick off the end of the season, LSU will host SEC rival Alabama for a Saturday afternoon showdown, as both top-15 teams head into the matchup 6-2.

For Kiffin, he faces yet another tough SEC competitor during his first year at LSU. But in Kiffin's long career, Alabama hasn't been just another conference opponent.

The Losing Streak

Oct 3, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin looks on against the McNeese Cowboys during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an experienced coaching resumé, LSU is Kiffin's fourth SEC program as a coach. Throughout his time, he's established top-tier programs and coached some of the nation's best players. But what he hasn't done in the SEC is beat Alabama.

He once stood on their sidelines - with former head coach Nick Saban from 2014 to 2016, serving as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Since he left Tuscaloosa, he's faced the Crimson Tide five times as a head coach at both Tennessee and Ole Miss. He's walked away winless in all five matchups.

During those five defeats - with the closest chance of winning against Alabama's 2009 national championship team - Kiffin's team has consistently lacked the ability to keep up with the competition in all four quarters.

The losses weren't Kiffin being out-coached, but his roster being unable to match up with the talent that the Tide had brought. Over and over again.

Whether it's come from an early dominance that created a lopsided score or Alabama's defense limiting the offense when the game got close, it's merely been a competition of talent that hasn't fallen in Kiffin's favor.

Luckily, he's been able to stock up on all the secret weapons needed for this time around. After taking the coaching job in Baton Rouge, Kiffin secured the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, with top-ranked transfer portal stars taking over key positions on the roster.

With an offense led by Sam Leavitt, the SEC's No. 1-ranked quarterback, along with running back Dilin Jones, who's put up 657 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns this season, the offense will be able to pick up the crucial yards against the Crimson Tide.

With wide receivers Jackson Harris and Winston Watkins Jr., Leavitt's go-to options, Kiffin can finally utilize talent against the Tide's consistent defense with confidence.

While he's been given the chance to beat Alabama as a head coach, he hasn't been given the talent until arriving in Baton Rouge.

As the anticipation rises for the LSU vs. Alabama matchup, for LSU to be able to keep up the at-home winning record and secure a marquee win to paint the perfect playoff picture, Kiffin has his own mission to complete.

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