No. 14 LSU vs. No. 5 Alabama: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

A storied rivalry between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide is once again ready to take place.

This time, the two teams will meet as a de facto elimination game from the College Football Playoffs as both teams already have two losses in the season.

Here is how to watch the exciting top-15 matchup between the two rivals.

How to Watch LSU vs. Alabama

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 14 LSU Tigers 6-2 (3-2 in SEC) vs. No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-2 (4-2 in SEC)

No. 14 LSU Tigers 6-2 (3-2 in SEC) vs. No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide 6-2 (4-2 in SEC) What: Sixth conference game of the season for the Tigers; seventh for the Crimson Tide

Sixth conference game of the season for the Tigers; seventh for the Crimson Tide When: Saturday, November 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, November 7, at 2:30 p.m. CT Where: Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)

Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) TV/Streaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: LSU Sports Radio Network

LSU Sports Radio Network Radio Announcers: Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter)

Chris Blair (play-by-play), Jacob Hester (color), Gordy Rush (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Crimson Tide would finish 11-4, including an impressive 7-1 in conference play, and would make the playoffs, where they would lose to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl.

Despite a 4-0 start, the Tigers would fall to 5-3 after an embarrassing home loss to the Texas A&M Aggies that would result in the program opting for a head coaching change, and would finish 2-3 the rest of the way for a 7-6 record. The Crimson Tide would finish 11-4, including an impressive 7-1 in conference play, and would make the playoffs, where they would lose to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Rose Bowl. Series History: The Crimson Tide lead the all-time series 58-27, and the Tigers are currently on a three-game losing streak.

Meet the Coaches

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on before the game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kalen DeBoer, Alabama: This is year three of the DeBoer era in Tuscaloosa, and while taking over for the legendary Nick Saban is tough, he has amassed a 26-10 record and made it past the first round of the College Football Playoff once. He has a 63-19 coaching record overall.

Lane Kiffin, LSU: Kiffin is one of the most prolific head coaching names in the sport, and he enters Year 16 as a head coach, and his first one in Baton Rouge. He comes from his longest stop yet, of six years, where he guided the Ole Miss Rebels to the College Football Playoff. He holds a 121-55 all-time head coaching record.

Betting Odds via DraftKings

Spread: LSU -5.5(-110), Alabama +5.5 (-110)

LSU -5.5(-110), Alabama +5.5 (-110) Over/Under: 52.5 (O -110, U -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

Per the Thursday, November 5 report.

LSU players listed OUT : DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II

DT Richard Anderson, S Dashawn Spears, WR Phillip Wright II, LB Charles Ross II LSU players listed QUESTIONABLE: LB Zach Weeks

LB Zach Weeks LSU Players listed DOUBTFUL: LB Whit Weeks

LB Whit Weeks LSU Players listed PROBABLE: DT Stephiylan Green

Alabama players listed OUT : LB Desmond Umeozulu, LB Cayden Jones, DB Nick Sherman, OL Casey Poe, OL Jared Graham DL Jeremiah Beaman

LB Desmond Umeozulu, LB Cayden Jones, DB Nick Sherman, OL Casey Poe, OL Jared Graham DL Jeremiah Beaman Alabama players listed QUESTIONABLE : RB AK Dear, WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, DB Zabien Brown, RB EJ Crowell, OL Racin Delgatty, OL William Sanders, DL Terrance Green

RB AK Dear, WR Ryan Coleman-Williams, DB Zabien Brown, RB EJ Crowell, OL Racin Delgatty, OL William Sanders, DL Terrance Green Alabama players listed Doubtful: QB Jett Thomalla

What to Know About the Crimson Tide

The Crimson Tide has a high-powered offense in part because of the surging new quarterback Keelon Russell. They have the No. 7-ranked offense, scoring 38.3 points per game while averaging over 400 yards per contest.

However, the Crimson Tide have struggled against the pass, allowing 7.8 yards per pass and 222.4 passing yards per game, a far cry from what used to be a staple against the Crimson Tide.

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