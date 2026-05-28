Lane Kiffin Opens Up on Why He Chose LSU Over Florida

Lane Kiffin stood at the SEC Media Days podium on Wednesday and addressed one of the offseason’s biggest questions: why did he choose LSU over Florida?

The Gators ran a nearly identical campaign as LSU to the coach who spent six seasons turning Ole Miss into a national contender, and with family ties and Florida roots in the picture, it was always an option.

But Kiffin made it clear the decision came down to one thing: belief.

“It Really Wasn’t About Any Other Program”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Florida connection was real. Family proximity, his wife Layla’s ties to the program and the Spurrier family relationship all gave the Gators a legitimate chance in December.

“That’s a hard question,” Kiffin said when asked about why he chose LSU over the Gators. “A lot goes into decisions. They got a great program, and it really was not about that. Really was about LSU, and the belief I had in what we do at LSU, and just how it fit, the timing of everything. So it really wasn’t about any other program. It was just specifically about LSU.”

This is Kiffin doubling down on some statements he made at his introductory press conference at LSU in December.

“It was a really difficult decision and when you’re in those difficult decisions and you’re torn, very torn, back and forth, and there’s multiple options,” Kiffin said. “There were really four different places that we had to think about in this.”

Those places were LSU, Ole Miss, Florida and Florida State. But time made it clear that it wasn’t Ole Miss and Florida State, so the real decision was whether to coach the Gators or the Tigers.

He continued his opening press conference by saying that the four contract offers he personally received “were extremely similar,” with LSU standing out in terms of its NIL support for the roster.

“I can sum it up by saying this, this place is different,” Kiffin said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to lead one of the elite programs in all of sports… The opportunity at LSU, as I said before, is just different.”

“You’re Not Going to Please Everybody”

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry greet each other at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Choosing LSU didn’t just mean saying no to Florida. It meant leaving Ole Miss in the middle of a College Football Playoff run, walking away from a program he built from the ground up and accepting the noise that came with all of it.

At the SEC meetings, Kiffin addressed the fallout with the kind of clarity that means he made peace with it.

“There was a lot that went into it, and a lot of conversations,” Kiffin said about leaving Ole Miss. “Amazing program with great tradition and history. I just weighed everything out and made a decision, and you’re not going to please everybody in decisions. That’s impossible, as it obviously has played out.”

Then came the line that may define how Kiffin frames this entire chapter of his career.

“Two things can be right at the same time,” Kiffin said. “You can have had a wonderful experience, where you know you needed Oxford, Ole Miss, more than they needed you, and that can totally be true. And then you can choose a new challenge and go to another place. So both those things are true.”

And it is.

Kiffin needed Ole Miss way more than Ole Miss needed Kiffin.

Now what he did for Ole Miss will never be forgotten. He built a College Football Playoff team at a program with sanctions for the seasons prior to Kiffin’s arrival. He packed Vaught-Hemingway Stadium week in and week out during his time there.

He left Ole Miss better than he found it.

But Ole Miss saw him leave better than it found him.

So he wasn’t demeaning Ole Miss, and he wasn’t dismissing Florida. He simply made a decision on the full picture of coaching.

LSU was the answer, now he just gets to prove it right.

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