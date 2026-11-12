Lane Kiffin Points to LSU’s Special Teams in Frustrating Losses

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin has watched his team come within reach of several important victories this season, only to see those opportunities slip away. Following Saturday's 31-13 loss to Alabama, Kiffin acknowledged that the Tigers' inability to finish games has become a recurring problem, with special teams contributing to those frustrations.

"The games that we've needed to finish right there, we've gone 0-for-3 in those games," Kiffin said during Monday's press conference. "Obviously, the inability to finish, we have a chance to finish games on offense or defense, or in this instance, special teams letting us down."

For LSU, the issue extends beyond missed scoring opportunities and defensive breakdowns. Special teams can influence field position, scoring opportunities and momentum, making even minor mistakes costly in competitive matchups.

Reoccurring Shortcomings

Oct 10, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; LSU Tigers running back Harlem Berry (22) runs the ball as Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) attempts to tackle during the second quarter at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Against Alabama, those concerns resurfaced in a game where LSU controlled much of the statistical battle but struggled to translate that advantage into points.

The Tigers outgained the Crimson Tide 457-285 and recorded 27 first downs compared to Alabama's 13. Despite those advantages, LSU managed just 13 points and surrendered 21 unanswered points after taking a third-quarter lead.

One special teams mistake came early in the second quarter when LSU kicker Scott Starzyk missed a 56-yard field goal wide left. Alabama took possession at its own 38-yard line and marched 62 yards for a touchdown, taking a 10-3 lead.

The missed kick represented a lost scoring opportunity and gave Alabama favorable field position, although the length of the attempt made it far from a routine conversion.

Starzyk recovered later, connecting on a 41-yard field goal in the third quarter to bring LSU within four points. He also converted a 23-yard attempt in the first quarter, finishing two-for-three on field goals.

The freshman entered the Alabama matchup having converted 10 of his 12 field goal attempts this season, suggesting the missed 56-yarder was not representative of a season-long kicking problem.

LSU's most damaging special teams breakdown came against Kentucky on Oct. 10, when the Tigers surrendered a 55-yard punt return touchdown to Brock Coffman.

With LSU leading 10-7 early in the second quarter, punter Grant Chadwick delivered a 37-yard punt from the Tigers' 18-yard line. Coffman returned it for a touchdown, giving Kentucky a 14-10 advantage without its offense taking the field.

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That seven-point swing proved especially costly in a game LSU eventually lost 35-34 in overtime.

Kentucky finished with 61 punt return yards on two returns, compared to LSU's 16 yards on one return. The Wildcats benefited from better return production despite LSU averaging 43 yards per punt.

Unlike the missed field goal against Alabama, Kentucky's punt return touchdown directly placed seven points on the scoreboard. In a one-point loss, that breakdown stands out as one of LSU's most consequential special teams mistakes.

Still, LSU had opportunities to overcome it.

The Tigers held a 27-24 lead late in the fourth quarter before Kentucky tied the game with a 33-yard field goal. The Wildcats eventually secured the victory on quarterback Kenny Minchey's successful two-point conversion in overtime.

A similar inability to finish appeared in LSU's 32-24 loss to Ole Miss on Sept. 19, although special teams were less directly responsible.

After trailing 24-7 at halftime, LSU rallied to tie the game at 24 with Starzyk's 23-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Ole Miss responded with a 75-yard touchdown drive and successful two-point conversion. LSU's final opportunity ended with Sam Leavitt throwing an interception in the end zone.

Together, the three losses reveal different problems contributing to the same result.

Against Kentucky, a punt coverage breakdown directly produced points for the opposition. Against Alabama, a missed long-distance field goal cost LSU a scoring opportunity. Against Ole Miss, special teams helped LSU pull even before failures elsewhere decided the game.

For Kiffin, correcting those mistakes is part of a larger challenge. LSU has demonstrated its ability to compete with strong SEC opponents but has struggled to finish when opportunities arise.

With No. 8 Texas visiting Tiger Stadium on Saturday, LSU cannot afford another costly special teams breakdown.

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