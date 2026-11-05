LSU's Offense is About to Face Its Most Important Identity Test

LSU's offense has steamrolled its competition this season. The Tigers have scored 30 or more points in seven of eight games.

LSU averages 510 yards per game, the highest in the SEC. South Carolina has the second-highest yardage total (464). But it's safe to say the Tigers haven't faced a well-rounded defense yet.

Alabama's defense isn't the cream of the crop, but it's the best unit LSU has seen this year.

What Will LSU Do Against Alabama's Defense?

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Crimson Tide doesn't allow too many points. Opponents have scored fewer than 20 points in five of Alabama's eight games. It ranks fifth in rushing yards per game (108) and ninth in passing yards per game (222).

Sam Leavitt and LSU's biggest concern is turnovers. The Crimson Tide lead the SEC in interceptions (12). Five of the 12 interceptions have been returned for touchdowns. Leavitt minimized his mistakes over the last two games, but an opportunistic secondary could affect his decison making.

The Tigers have to decide whether to lean on their explosive playmakers to score or to control the clock. Against Auburn, LSU picked up chunk plays through Jackson Harris, but it also leaned on Dilin Jones as the Tigers held the ball for 33 minutes.

Ideally, if Leavitt doesn't have to throw the ball 30+ times, that would be the preferred option. Sure, Leavitt has looked confident and poised, but Alabama's secondary can make LSU's quarterback pay. One costly turnover could be the difference between a win or a loss.

If Leavitt doesn't put the ball in danger and the Tigers can run the ball effectively, they should be in a much better position to win. LSU can score points as well as anyone in the country, but it cannot chase points on Saturday. Kiffin should dictate the pace of the game and keep the Crimson Tide's offense on the sideline.

With Trey'Dez Green back in the lineup, the Tigers' offense was balanced. His presence made a massive difference, and that should continue this week. Green finished with five receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown. Kiffin will likely involve his tight end in the red zone and on third down to keep drives alive.

Kiffin and Charlie Weis Jr. are savants at offensive play-calling. They know how to attack defenses and score points quickly. This week, a methodical offensive approach could earn LSU a statement win.

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